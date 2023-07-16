$900 MILLION: Powerball jackpot rises, but sales miss in last draw makes for small increase

Jul 16, 2023, 6:41 am (16 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

By Todd Northrop

Powerball lottery players might be wondering this morning why the jackpot only increased by $25 million after nobody won last night's $875 million grand prize.

The answer is that the last jackpot was estimated too high. During the live drawing it was announced that after all proceeds were counted, the final jackpot tally came to $829.4 million — $45.6 million shy of the expected amount. Likewise, the cash value that was initially estimated to reach $452.2 million only in fact came to $428.6 million.

The lower-than-expected jackpot tallies were the result of ticket sales not meeting the optimistic levels initially estimated earlier in the week. A detailed look at how jackpots are estimated and calculated can be found in Lottery Post's video on the subject, How are lottery jackpots calculated?

Given the context of these revised numbers for last night's drawing, the new jackpot estimate of $900 million for Monday's drawing makes more sense, indicating an expected increase of $70.6 million from last night's actual annuity jackpot. The Monday cash value of $465.1 million represents a $36.5 million expected increase from last night's actual cash value.

And despite the missed estimate for Saturday's drawing, $900 million on tap for Monday night is still one of the largest jackpots ever offered for any lottery drawing in history, standing at #7 on the all-time list (see the top 25 annuity and cash value jackpots below.)

In Saturday night's Powerball drawing, there was no jackpot winner, but 3 lucky players matched the first 5 numbers for a $1,000,000 prize: 1 from Colorado and 2 from Texas.

None of the second-prize tickets was purchased with the Power Play option, which would have doubled their prize to $2 million.

When a Powerball ticket is purchased with the Power Play option for an extra $1 per ticket, a second-prize win is doubled and any other non-jackpot prize is multplied by the Power Play number drawn that evening. A complete list of prizes available for matching various numbers can be found on the Powerball Drawing Detail page at USA Mega, as well as on the Powerball Prize Payouts and the Powerball Double Play Prize Payouts pages at Lottery Post.

The Power Play option is not available in California, because the fixed nature of the prize increase offered with the Power Play is not compatible with California's pari-mutuel payouts. By law, California awards all lottery prizes on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning the prizes will change each drawing based on the number of tickets sold within California and the number of tickets that won at each prize level in the state.

Also, a total of 89 tickets matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball to win a $50,000 prize. Of those tickets, 14 were purchased with the Power Play option, increasing the prize to $100,000, and 8 were sold in California, where the prize awarded this drawing is $23,769.

The Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, July 15, 2023, were 2, 9, 43, 55, and 57, with Powerball number 18. The Power Play number was 2.

The Saturday Double Play drawing results were 12, 21, 23, 37, and 52, with Powerball number 19. Double Play is a game option currently available in 14 states that lets you play your numbers in a second drawing for an extra $1 per play, with a chance to win up to $10 million in cash. See How to Play Powerball at USA Mega for more information about Double Play.

Powerball is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time

Monday's Powerball jackpot currently stands as the 7th-largest lottery jackpot in world history. That position may rise before the drawing, as lotteries are typically conservative in their initial estimates, and brisk sales may push the jackpot estimate higher by draw time.

Also shown is the current Mega Millions jackpot, which is simultaneously reaching historic levels — now sitting at 16th on the all-time rankings.

Powerball: $2.0401 billion, Nov. 7, 2022 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina Mega Millions: $1.348 billion, Jan. 13, 2023 (25 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maine Mega Millions: $1.337 billion, Jul. 29, 2022 (29 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Illinois Mega Millions: $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 (36 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan Powerball: $900 million, Jul. 17, 2023 (37 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts Powerball: $754.6 million, Feb. 6, 2023 (33 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Washington Powerball: $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maryland Powerball: $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland Mega Millions: $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia Mega Millions: $640 million, Jul. 18, 2023 (25 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet Powerball: $632.6 million, Jan 5, 2022 (39 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California, Wisconsin Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $543 million, Jul. 24, 2018 (22 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Mega Millions: $536 million, Jul. 8, 2016 (34 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Indiana Mega Millions: $533 million, Mar. 30, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey Mega Millions: $522 million, Jun. 7, 2019 (24 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California

For those keeping score, the number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

Powerball: 14

Mega Millions: 11

Top 25 cash value jackpots

Since many lottery winners collect their winnings in cash, the lump-sum payout is an important measure of what a winning ticket could be worth.

Looking at the cash value, the upcoming Powerball jackpot ranks as the 12th-largest cash value in world history.

Powerball: $997.6 million cash, Nov. 7, 2022 ($2.0401 billion annuity) - California Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina Mega Millions: $780.5 million cash, Jul. 29, 2022 ($1.337 billion annuity) - Illinois Mega Millions: $776.6 million cash, Jan. 22, 2021 ($1.05 billion annuity) - Michigan Mega Millions: $723.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2023 ($1.348 billion annuity) - Maine Powerball: $546.8 million cash, Jan. 20, 2021 ($731.1 million annuity) - Maryland Powerball: $496 million cash, Oct. 4, 2021 ($699.8 million annuity) - California Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts Powerball: $477 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland Powerball: $465.1 million cash, Jul. 17, 2023 ($900 million annuity) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet Powerball: $450.2 million cash, Jan. 5, 2022 ($632.6 million annuity) - California, Wisconsin Powerball: $407.2 million cash, Feb. 6, 2023 ($754.6 million annuity) - Washington Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana Powerball: $370.9 million cash, May 18, 2013 ($590.5 million annuity) - Florida Powerball: $352 million cash, Jan. 6, 2018 ($559.7 million annuity) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $349.3 million cash, May 21, 2021 ($516 million annuity) - Pennsylvania Mega Millions: $347.6 million cash, Dec. 17, 2013 ($648 million annuity) - California, Georgia Powerball: $341.7 million cash, Jul. 30, 2016 ($487 million annuity) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $340 million cash, Jun. 7, 2019 ($522 million annuity) - California Mega Millions: $328 million cash, Jul. 18, 2023 ($640 million annuity) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet

The number of cash value jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are: