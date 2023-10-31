Kentucky woman who never played the lottery before wins $75,000 on her first ticket

Oct 31, 2023, 4:10 pm (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Beginner's luck strikes again

By Kate Northrop

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky woman who had never played the lottery in her life just won a $75,000 prize on her first-ever scratch-off ticket.

A Kentucky lottery player's first big win resulted from her first ticket purchase ever, and it was certainly a cause for celebration.

Rebecca Napier of Frankfort walked into Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville earlier this month with tears of joy in her eyes as she prepared to claim a meaningful prize.

Before she had even thought about buying a lottery ticket for the first time, Napier was getting a package ready to send to her daughter, who is a teacher in Florida.

"My mom recently passed away, so she went to Florida to help take care of my dad," Napier told the Lottery.

She wanted to buy a soft drink before mailing out the package, and that's when a scratch-off ticket caught her eye at Marathon Food Mart on East Main Street in Frankfort. She had never thought about playing before, but a passing thought told her that it would be a nice little surprise to add to her daughter's package.

"I never even drink Coke, but I was just craving it!" she exclaimed. "That's when I saw the ticket, and it just stood out."

Before she knew it, Napier was holding a bright orange $5 "Cash Eruption" scratch-off ticket in her hands, ready to play. She was on the phone with her daughter and decided to scratch it off right then and there.

"I told her we could split the winnings," she said, joking with her daughter.

It wasn't a joke much longer. If anything, a very real prize was staring right back at her. Every single spot on the ticket revealed cash prizes, totaling up to the game's $75,000 top prize.

Napier couldn't believe what she was seeing, so she walked back into the retailer and had the owner of Marathon Food Mart scan the ticket to make sure it was a winner. The entire time, her daughter was still on the phone, asking her mom to quit kidding around.

"She kept saying, 'Stop, Mom, that's mean,'" Napier recounted. "I told her, 'You're going to pay your car off.'"

Sure enough, she claimed her prize earlier this month, and she still recalled how that bright ticket stood out to her among a sea of other colorful games.

"I've never played, but something about that ticket just stood out," she told Lottery officials.

The Marathon Food Mart store owners were just as surprised about the win as Napier. They came out on top with a $750 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

"They're the nicest people," Napier remarked.

Only one more top prize of $75,000 is left to claim in the "Cash Eruption" game, which launched in July. Players also have a chance at winning the game's remaining 1,522 second-tier prizes of $500 and 6,454 third-tier prizes of $100. The odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.63.