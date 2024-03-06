Kentucky man out of debt for the first time in his life, thanks to $150,000 lottery win

Mar 6, 2024, 7:57 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

A Kentucky man was reduced to tears after winning a six-figure lottery prize that paid off his mortgage and all his other debts.

While he was checking out on February 9 at a store in Louisville, Charles Stallard decided to add one more item to his shopping cart: a lottery ticket that can pay fifty times the cash amount that's revealed.

Stallard scratched off the $5 ticket in his truck, revealing a "50x" symbol — meaning the listed winning prize on his ticket would get multiplied by 50.

While this typically signals good news for lottery players, it didn't initially excite Stallard.

"I figured it was going to be $5," he said, according to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery. But the number printed on the ticket was much bigger than that.

"When I scratched off $3,000, I actually started crying," Stallard told lottery officials. "I couldn't believe it!"

He had won the lottery game's grand prize.

Stallard won $150,000 that Friday afternoon, and held onto the winning ticket for the next three days.

The lucky winner "anxiously" waited for Monday to roll around, so he could claim his prize, the Kentucky Lottery said.

Stallard added, "I didn't get much sleep all weekend."

When he redeemed the ticket that Monday, Stallard walked away $108,000 richer after paying the $42,000 tax bill. Stallard told lottery officials that once he got his check, he immediately paid off his mortgage.

"For the first time in my life, I'm not in debt," he said.

The Kentucky resident also said that he would finally get his boat fixed after it had been broken for a year.

"I'm fishing the rest of the year."