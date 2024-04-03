Kentucky woman quits job after winning $90,000 in the lottery

Apr 3, 2024, 10:52 am (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

Prize allows winner to reevaluate current job

By Kate Northrop

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman quit her job after scooping up a $90,000 top prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Hopkinsville resident Reshawn Toliver was relieved when a $90,000 lottery prize came her way because it gave her the final push to quit a job that had been making her unhappy.

Earlier this month, Toliver had stopped at the Skyline Fuel in Hopkinsville and decided to pick up five instant tickets from the $5 "Wild Cash Multiplier" game.

She headed home, and, while her son and boyfriend were relaxing in the other room after having a big lunch, she pulled out the tickets.

It came down to the final ticket in the pile, which revealed three "7" symbols in Game 2 of the play area. Uncovering three identical symbols in the same game wins the prize shown for that game.

"I figured it was going to be another $5 win," Toliver told the Kentucky Lottery. "I even rolled my eyes in frustration when I saw that."

She needed to take a closer look, though. The first thing she did when she saw the corresponding prize was scream.

"I screamed! I've never hollered that loud before," she recounted.

Her son and boyfriend were startled from their rest, unaware that Toliver was in the middle of realizing she had won a $90,000 top prize.

"They were like, 'What's going on? Are you okay?'" she recalled.

Every lottery player has their own way of processing a big win. Toliver was surely okay — she was just stepping through her own experience of winning a big prize.

"I needed to calm down. I was lost for a minute," she explained. "One minute, it's like breathe, the next minute, it's like stop laughing. I can hear the scream over and over again in my head."

Toliver visited Lottery headquarters in Louisville on March 4 to claim the $90,000 top prize. There, Lottery officials awarded her with a check for $64,800.

When asked what she wants to do with the winnings, she shared that she's been wanting to leave her current job and find another, and that the prize would allow her to begin the search for something else.

"I was unhappy with my job and God made a way," Toliver said. "I felt bad leaving but I'm relieved to be able to quit my job."

The retailer also benefitted from Toliver's win and will receive $900 for selling the winning ticket.

Toliver scooped up the last available top prize of $90,000 in the $5 "Wild Cash Multiplier" game, which launched in March 2023. Players can still try to win the game's other lesser prizes, including 12 second-tier prizes of $5,000 and 18 third-tier prizes of $2,500.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.65.