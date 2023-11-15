Massachusetts woman accidentally receives $20,000 worth of lottery tickets in the mail

What would you do?
By Kate Northrop
EAST FALMOUTH, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman was dumbfounded when she opened a misdelivered box that contained $20,000 worth of unscratched Massachusetts Lottery tickets from FedEx.
"I start going through the boxes, everything is normal until I get a box that is very heavy," the Falmouth resident explained to WCVB. "I open it up and it's a box of scratch tickets. And I'm thinking, 'Is this a joke?' until I look at the receipt and its value is $20,000 worth of scratch tickets."
The box was misdelivered on Friday morning to Alexandrov's office in East Falmouth, where she works as a recovery coach.
"Wow! Oh my gosh!" she recalled exclaiming when she opened the box. "And then, as I'm discussing with one of my employees, our values are "do the next right thing.'"
The tickets were supposed to be delivered to the nearby Kenyon's Market on East Falmouth Highway. The retailer had no comment when WCVB reached out to them.
"We looked at the receipt and where it's supposed to go and went to return the box," Alexandrov said. "Doing the next right thing — I played the tape out through my mind. What would happen if I kept these? Would I be able to sleep at night? Those kinds of things — and I was like, 'No, the right thing to do is to go return it.'"
A lot of people might believe that accidentally receiving a shipment of scratch-off tickets in the mail means it's their lucky day, however that's not the case. It might be tempting to keep the box, but the tickets are actually worthless until they reach lottery retailers.
"These tickets, until they're activated by a retail agent, there's really no value to them," Christian Teja, with the Massachusetts Lottery, said. "If someone tried to take one of these tickets, if it was a winning ticket, brought it to a retail location, there would be a message that would flag it and they'd be unable to cash the ticket."
FedEx did not respond to WCVB's request for comment.
Alexandrov told the news station she's glad she did the right thing. She's also thinking about playing the lottery to see if that good karma pays off.
point of article not activated not worth the paper they're printed on. She did the right thing.
Watching folks load the self service lotto machine noticed they don't activate the pack(s); perhaps the machine does when purchased. Just like buying them from the clerk here, they activate them POS.
True ..... except , those numbers at the bottom can be very interesting .
* l was wrong, before reading the piece, l thought that Danielle with that grinch face was apprehended by the authorities for stealing tickets. The cops getting her to hold up the merchandise for a pic would have been one for the ages. Accept my apology Danielle.
"Massachusetts woman accidentally receives $100 dollar bills worth a total of $20,000 in the mail"
Now that right there 👆👆 would have been the real temptation.
But as it is, those tickets are just as good as hoarding snow in winter 🤣🤣🤣🤣
She did the right thing. Good job and get your ticket, you never know.
Next article could be.
Massachusetts woman who accidentally received $20,000 worth of lottery tickets in the mail and took them to the rightful owner bought a ticket and won 5M top prize 🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️
If she was doing the right thing: She would have contacted FedEx and reported the error instead of opening the package that wasn't addressed to her place of business!
Take the box to your friend Luigi, who owns a convenience store, activate them, and split the profits with Luigi.
Unless activating them counts as a debit on the convenience store account with the lotto, in which case, Luigi will say "am-scam".
I would think the lottery office would know that they did not send that pack to that particular store.
Store owner would be in big trouble. License to sell lottery tickets would be revoked. Maybe cops get involved.
Why the long face and dour look in that still picture of her holding two tickets. Big deal. A wrong package got delivered to her work. The correct address was on it. No reason to open it actually in the first place.
I was always under the impression, that anything delivered to you, that wasn't ordered by you, was your's!!!! there wouldn't be a story for the public to weigh in on if they arrived at my house.
I don't always look at a label before opening packages especially if I have ordered something. So this could have been just been an honest mistake. If that was me I would have called the lottery office and asked them how they would like it handled since they were the shipper.
"I was always under the impression, that anything delivered to you, that wasn't ordered by you, was your's "
If a company sends you something you didn't order they can't ask for it to be returned and you can keep it if you want to. When your neighbor orders something and the addressed to your neighbor is accidentally delivered to you it belongs to your neighbor. If you don't deliver it to the neighbor or return it to the shipper or the company it becomes stolen property.
The article isn't clear about why it was delivered to the wrong location, and it's possible that the package had her address, especially if it's similar to the address of Kenyon Market. It seems very unlikely that the package would have had her name, so if it had been useful merchandise she still wouldn't have had a right to keep it.
And while the tickets may have been worthless I can imagine the temptation to scratch them to see if there were any big winners.