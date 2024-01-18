Mississippi Lottery passes $2 billion in gross sales

Jan 18, 2024, 6:59 am (11 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Since the first tickets were sold in November 2019, the Mississippi Lottery has passed $2 billion in gross sales.

"These four years have passed in a flurry of excitement and growth," said Mississippi Lottery Corp. President Jeff Hewitt. "Reaching the $2 billion mark is an incredible accomplishment, and we are excited about continuing our growth and success into year five."

MLC has returned more than $500 million to the state for roads, bridges and education. More than $377 million has gone to the Highway Fund and more than $142 million to the Education Enhancement Fund.

By law, the first $80 million of lottery proceeds go toward the state highway fund to help with the state's infrastructure, with the remaining going to the the education enhancement fund. That deal is in place for the first 10 years of the lottery. After that, the first $80 million will go to the general fund.

"Enthusiastic retailers, loyal players, dedicated Lottery employees and knowledgeable vendors have all contributed to the success of the MLC," said Mike McGrevey, chairman of the MLC board of directors. "Given the achievements so far and the plans for the future, I sincerely believe the Mississippi Lottery will continue to be a winner for Mississippi."