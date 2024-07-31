Michigan Lottery announces Daily 4 Double Draw promotion for the month of August

Jul 31, 2024, 6:52 pm (2 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Free limited-time promotion for daily draw game

By Kate Northrop

Michigan lottery players will have the chance to try out the Michigan Lottery's "Double Draw" promotion this August, which involves extra shots at winning a prize in Daily 4.

The Michigan Lottery is offering more Daily 4 drawings to players this coming month in the Red Ball Double Draw promotion, and it will only be available for a limited time.

Starting Thurs., Aug. 4, the Lottery will add five white balls and one red ball into a drum. Using this drum, a special "Double Draw" will be conducted after the regular Daily 4 evening drawing.

If a white ball is drawn, it is removed from the drum and set aside. The next "Double Draw" will occur the following Daily 4 evening drawing.

If a red ball is drawn, the Lottery conducts a second Daily 4 evening drawing. This resets the balls, and the red ball and all white balls are added back into the drum for the following Daily 4 evening drawing.

The Daily 4 game is played the same way. Players can wager Straight, Boxed, Two-Way, 1-Off, and Wheeled, with varying prize amounts based on the selected play type. Each play costs $1.

The Red Ball Double Draw promotion applies to Daily 4 evening drawings Monday through Saturday and is limited to the month of August. There is no added cost to participate — the promotion is free.

When purchasing Daily 4 tickets, players may choose their own numbers or opt for a Quick Pick. Daily 4 drawings take place twice a day, seven days a week, first at 12:59 pm EST and again at 7:29 pm EST.