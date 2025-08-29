USA Mega

Michigan Lottery announces Bonus Draws Daily 4 promotion

Michigan Lottery announces Bonus Draws Daily 4 promotion

Aug 29, 2025, 9:11 am (Post a comment)

Michigan Lottery

Chance to win larger prizes in daily draw game this month

By Kate Northrop

The Michigan Lottery has announced an upcoming Bonus Draws promotion for its Daily 4 in-state draw game, which will give players an additional chance to win larger prizes during some special drawings.

The Bonus Draws promotion for the Michigan Lottery's Daily 4 game, which is local to the state of Michigan, will start this September.

Starting Sept. 1, Bonus Draws will be announced during certain midday and evening broadcasts of the winning numbers.

During those Bonus Draws, all eligible Daily 4 prizes for that drawing will be increased by 20%, according to the Lottery. The promotion will only run for a "limited time," a press release states, but Straight and Wheeled bets are not eligible for the promotion.

Players can wager Straight, Boxed, Two-Way, 1-Off, and Wheeled, with varying prize amounts based on the selected play type and the order in which the winning numbers are drawn. Each play costs $1.

For a full list of Daily 4 prizes and odds, players can visit Lottery Post's Prizes and Odds page. The winning numbers can be found on Lottery Post's Michigan Lottery Results page.

When purchasing Daily 4 tickets, players may choose their own numbers or opt for a Quick Pick. Daily 4 drawings take place twice a day, seven days a week, first at 12:59 pm EST and again at 7:29 pm EST.



Lottery Post Staff

