Kansas Lottery announces launch of online ticket sales

Kansas Lottery announces launch of online ticket sales

Aug 30, 2024, 7:14 pm (5 comments)

Kansas Lottery

Kansas to join growing list of states selling tickets online

By Kate Northrop

Online lottery ticket sales are coming to Kansas, offering residents one more outlet to play and giving the Lottery an additional source of revenue.

Lottery players in Kansas will soon be able to buy tickets online, with online sales beginning as early as this year, the Kansas Lottery announced this week.

On Tuesday, the Kansas Lottery Commission announced new rules and intentions to allow the sale of lottery tickets online, a move that could bring in several million dollars of additional revenue per year. Although state law in Kansas currently does not allow the sale of lottery tickets via electronic mail, internet, or telephone, the Kansas Lottery is not defined as a "retailer" and is considered an exception.

The Commission estimated that offering instant games and draw games online through the Lottery's website and mobile app could bring in $10 million to $20 million each year.

"Giving our players the ability to purchase our products in this fashion is something they have wanted for a very long time," Lottery Executive Director Stephen Durrell said in a statement to Lottery Post. "We are excited to be able to provide new games and purchasing options, safely and securely, for players in the state. Just as we were pleased to bring Kansas sports betting through mobile applications, we are happy to now be able to provide players this new opportunity under existing law."

At the initial launch of online ticket sales, the Lottery will allow players to purchase tickets for multi-state games Powerball and Mega Millions, as well as some e-Instant games, Lottery Director of Social Media and Public Information Officer Cory Thone explained. After ensuring that online sales are operating properly, the Lottery plans on expanding the online draw game portfolio and rolling out additional games for Kansas residents to play online.

The Lottery estimates that online sales could begin as soon as this year or in early 2025.

Lottery Post Staff

Comments

raincrow

This may result in a significant population shift from KC Missouri to KC Kansas! LOL.

Powerball765's avatarPowerball765

Quote: Originally posted by raincrow on Aug 30, 2024

This may result in a significant population shift from KC Missouri to KC Kansas! LOL.

Just because you are in Kc Missouri doesn't automatically make you a resident of Kansas remember you need your identification and residency address to register no P..O.Box lol 😝

PrisonerSix

Quote: Originally posted by Powerball765 on Aug 30, 2024

Just because you are in Kc Missouri doesn't automatically make you a resident of Kansas remember you need your identification and residency address to register no P..O.Box lol 😝

I wonder if a UPS Store or iPostal1 address would work?

Stack47

If it's like other state lotteries with Online sales, they probably will require players to be inside Kansas state borders to wager regardless of where they live.

Todd's avatarTodd

Quote: Originally posted by Stack47 on Aug 31, 2024

If it's like other state lotteries with Online sales, they probably will require players to be inside Kansas state borders to wager regardless of where they live.

Yep, that's how it is for every state because it is illegal by federal law to sell lottery tickets across state lines.

End of comments
