Kansas Lottery rolls out iLottery digital ticket sale platform

Online gaming arrives for Kansas lottery fans

By Kate Northrop

The Kansas Lottery has officially launched its iLottery platform, allowing Kansas residents to play some draw games and eInstants online.

Last August, the Kansas Lottery announced its intentions to launch an online platform. Now, some of Kansas' most popular lottery draw games are available to play online with the unveiling of its digital ticket sale platform.

The new platform means Kansas residents can purchase Mega Millions and Powerball tickets online, as well as several eInstant virtual games powered by Pollard Banknote.

"We're thrilled with how our team at the Kansas Lottery and Pollard Banknote have worked together to achieve this historic milestone," Lottery Executive Director Stephen Durrell said in a press release. "Pollard Banknote walked with us every step of the way, providing effective guidance at every decision point."

Two of the eInstant games have been customized just for Kansas, "Jayhawk Riches" and "Wildcat Riches," which nod to the rivalry between the Kansas State University and University of Kansas athletic teams. The two games also nod to one of the Lottery's existing scratch-off tickets in brick-and-mortar retailers, the $5 "Rivalry Riches" game that offers a $50,000 top prize.

After ensuring that online sales are operating properly, the Lottery plans on expanding the online draw game portfolio in the future and teased new eInstant games every two weeks.

"Giving our players the ability to purchase our products in this fashion is something they have wanted for a very long time," Durrell told Lottery Post. "We are excited to be able to provide new games and purchasing options, safely and securely, for players in the state. Just as we were pleased to bring Kansas sports betting through mobile applications, we are happy to now be able to provide players this new opportunity under existing law."

The Kansas Lottery Commission estimated that offering instant games and draw games online through the Lottery's website and mobile app could bring in $10 million to $20 million each year.

Players register for an account on the Lottery's platform, which verifies age and identity, maintains an online wallet for transactions, and offers responsible gaming features.

"Despite the inherent complexity of launching an iLottery program, the planning and implementation process went very smoothly, owing to the strength and flexibility of Catalyst and the comprehensive support from the team at Pollard Banknote," Pollard Banknote co-CEO Doug Pollard said in a statement. "We really appreciate their leadership and their partnership."