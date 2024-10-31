West Virginia Lottery launches online ticket sales

Oct 31, 2024, 8:25 am (8 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Lottery players in West Virginia can now play draw and instant games from home

By Kate Northrop

Today marks the start of online lottery sales in West Virginia, allowing players to buy draw game tickets and play e-instant games on their mobile devices.

West Virginia lottery players can now enjoy lottery games from the comfort of their homes with the launch of the state's iLottery digital platform.

Online ticket sales under the new "iPlay" platform went live today at 6:00 a.m., alongside the Lottery's PlayOn loyalty program, which allows players to manage their accounts from anywhere. The launch also comes with a website update that incorporates the new digital platform.

"We are incredibly excited for this new chapter of playing Lottery games in West Virginia," Lottery Director John Myers said. "The iLottery program allows players to participate completely from the comfort of their homes and adds a level of convenience for those who like to play. We are happy to also introduce our new loyalty program and are thrilled to be the first state to unveil iLottery, a new loyalty program, and brand-new website, all concurrently. We are extremely proud of our team as they have worked diligently to prepare for this launch."

The West Virginia Lottery partnered with third-party vendor NeoPollard Interactive (NPi) to manage online lottery sales, oversee the PlayOn loyalty program, and facilitate the iLottery's exclusive digital games.

"Not only will iLottery sales help generate revenue for the State that helps education, seniors, tourism, and veterans from all the proceeds, but they will also help improve sales at our brick-and-mortar retailers as they partner with PlayOn," Myers continued. "We are eagerly awaiting the fun but want to stress the importance of playing responsibly and in a safe manner."

Through the PlayOn loyalty program, players accrue points for in-person and online purchases, gain exclusive access to second-chance promotions, and earn a variety of rewards, the Lottery revealed. However, there is no extra action needed to enroll — players who register for an iPlay online account will automatically be signed up for PlayOn.

Players who prefer buying tickets in person can still enjoy PlayOn and enjoy the rewards while playing at physical retailers.

The online platform will have a dedicated support service managed by NPi, including a 24/7 Player Support Center line for both iPlay and PlayOn account inquiries and technical issues.

"We are thrilled to partner with the West Virginia Lottery to bring the iPlay program to life," NPi General Manager Colin Hadden said in a press release. "The launch of iPlay, in conjunction with a new website, mobile app, and PlayOn loyalty program, marks a significant milestone for the West Virginia Lottery. We are confident that the comprehensive solution from NPi will deliver an unparalleled gaming experience to lottery players across the state."