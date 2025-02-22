West Virginia to add daily draw games to online ticket sales offerings

Online platform to expand with three classic games
By Kate Northrop
The West Virginia Lottery announced this week that its iPlay online gaming platform will expand to offer sales for its in-state daily draw games.
In addition to instant games and multi-state games, the ability for West Virginia residents to play three more daily draw games online is right around the corner.
Starting at 9:00 a.m. EST on February 24, the Lottery will launch online ticket sales for Daily 3, Daily 4, and Cash 25.
"We have been very pleased with the launch of our iLottery program, and we are excited to now offer in-state draw games to that lineup," Lottery Director John Myers said in a press release. "These games have a loyal fanbase and we have been able to integrate them into a digital platform to allow for mobile purchasing. As always, we ask that everyone play responsibly."
The Lottery initially launched online sales in October 2024, which gave players the option to play iNSTANT games and purchase draw game tickets for Lotto America, Powerball, and Mega Millions online.
The motivation to add staple daily draw games like Daily 3 partially stems from their longstanding place in the West Virginia Lottery's game portfolio. Daily 3 and Daily 4 both launched in 1987, while Cash 25 followed in 1990, according to the Lottery.
Online players can also take advantage of a promotion the Lottery is running for its PlayOn loyalty program. Players may receive an additional 500 loyalty points for every in-state draw game ticket purchased online. Purchasing all three draw games at once will award you with a one-time promo code for 5,000 PlayOn points that can be redeemed until April 30. The promotion runs until the end of April.
The Lottery will begin offering loyalty points for in-store draw game purchases starting in April.
Daily 3 and Daily 4 drawings take place every day except Sunday at 6:59 p.m. EST. Tickets cost $.50 or $1 depending on the play types and wager.
Cash 25 drawings take place Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 6:59 p.m. EST. Tickets cost $1.
All winning numbers, prizes and odds can be found on Lottery Post's West Virginia Lottery Results page right after each drawing.
A day will come when humans will not need to leave their houses to do anything.
Everything would be done from the comfort of the couch.
I appreciate the efforts to have online plays, but I love going to the store and getting my tickets and exchanging a word or two with other humans.
Whatever makes one happy, I guess, go for it.
Interesting that three state lotteries have very different opinions on Online sales. The Tennessee Lottery now offers Online PB sales "to compete with growing competition from sports betting", the WVA Lottery is offering sales of more of their drawn games, and the Indiana Legislators believe "implications of the bill on the state's gambling industry as a whole were too "complex" and "worrying that the proposed legislation would cannibalize brick-and-mortar operations".
Georgia, Kentucky and a few other lotteries use "if we draw it, they can play it without leaving their home" and apparently not worried about the complexities or the $50 they pay the
brick and mortars" for every $1000 in ticket sales.
"A day will come when humans will not need to leave their houses to do anything."
Depends on where you live because in some cities that day might be already here.
It is indeed already here.
Funny how years back everything that we did needed dispensation of energy - thus no need for gyms.
Now, due to advancements in civilization, we wake up in the morning and go to the gym 😁
Are they ball draw games or random number generated?
Drawings for Daily 3, Daily 4, and Cash 25 are all conducted with mechanical ball drawing machines! If you're interested, here's the Lottery Drawings Report Card that shows which draw method every state uses for their games (traditional ball drawing machine vs. digital drawings).
Thanks for the info Kate. I remember seeing the chart. But forgot how to find it. Thanks again! And have a great night.