West Virginia to add daily draw games to online ticket sales offerings

Online platform to expand with three classic games

By Kate Northrop

The West Virginia Lottery announced this week that its iPlay online gaming platform will expand to offer sales for its in-state daily draw games.

In addition to instant games and multi-state games, the ability for West Virginia residents to play three more daily draw games online is right around the corner.

Starting at 9:00 a.m. EST on February 24, the Lottery will launch online ticket sales for Daily 3, Daily 4, and Cash 25.

"We have been very pleased with the launch of our iLottery program, and we are excited to now offer in-state draw games to that lineup," Lottery Director John Myers said in a press release. "These games have a loyal fanbase and we have been able to integrate them into a digital platform to allow for mobile purchasing. As always, we ask that everyone play responsibly."

The Lottery initially launched online sales in October 2024, which gave players the option to play iNSTANT games and purchase draw game tickets for Lotto America, Powerball, and Mega Millions online.

The motivation to add staple daily draw games like Daily 3 partially stems from their longstanding place in the West Virginia Lottery's game portfolio. Daily 3 and Daily 4 both launched in 1987, while Cash 25 followed in 1990, according to the Lottery.

Online players can also take advantage of a promotion the Lottery is running for its PlayOn loyalty program. Players may receive an additional 500 loyalty points for every in-state draw game ticket purchased online. Purchasing all three draw games at once will award you with a one-time promo code for 5,000 PlayOn points that can be redeemed until April 30. The promotion runs until the end of April.

The Lottery will begin offering loyalty points for in-store draw game purchases starting in April.

Daily 3 and Daily 4 drawings take place every day except Sunday at 6:59 p.m. EST. Tickets cost $.50 or $1 depending on the play types and wager.

Cash 25 drawings take place Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 6:59 p.m. EST. Tickets cost $1.

All winning numbers, prizes and odds can be found on Lottery Post's West Virginia Lottery Results page right after each drawing.