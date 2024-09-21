Maryland man uses solicitor phone number to win $50,000 Pick 5 lottery prize

Sep 21, 2024, 7:37 am (3 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Winner uses scammers to his advantage

By Kate Northrop

SALISBURY, Md. — A Maryland man bombarded with scam text messages turned the unwanted solicitations into $50,000 after using the phone numbers to win a Pick 5 prize in the lottery.

An anonymous lottery winner dubbed "Persistent Player" is as persistent as a scammer fishing for handouts. He plays the lottery every day, buying multiple sets of numbers for Pick 5 daily.

His numbers are often inspired by constants in his everyday life, such as license plates and birthdays. However, he recently found a new source of inspiration that paid off on July 20.

It turned out that "Persistent Player" had been receiving unwanted text messages from a solicitor asking for money. He had received so many texts from the same number that the digits got stuck in his head, he told the Maryland Lottery. He then added them to his number rotation.

"They kept calling and texting me, and I said, 'I am going to use that scammer to my advantage,'" the winner said to Lottery officials with a grin.

While at the Walmart on North Salisbury Boulevard in Salisbury, he placed a $1 straight bet for the Pick 5 July 20 evening drawing using the numbers 3-4-2-6-8. Those numbers won him the game's $50,000 top prize.

The winner, who is a business owner, said he plans on using the prize to pay bills and will put the leftover funds in the bank. "Persistent Player" also had some advice for fellow lottery players: play within your means and don't change your numbers.

For selling the winning ticket, the retailer receives a $500 bonus from the Lottery.

The odds of winning the top prize in Pick 5 by matching all five winning numbers in exact order are 1 in 100,000. Drawings take place twice a day at 12:28 pm and 7:56 pm EST.

All winning numbers, prizes, and odds are published on Lottery Post's Maryland Lottery Results page right after each drawing.