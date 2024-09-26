USA Mega

California woman proves naysayers wrong with $1 million lottery win

Sep 26, 2024, 10:10 am (1 comment)

California Lottery

Lottery winner sticks it to the haters

By Kate Northrop

MERCED, Calif. — A California woman is skipping to the bank and brushing aside the naysayers after winning a $1 million prize in the lottery.

One California resident is glad she didn't listen to the skeptics who questioned her lottery hobby, having won a $1 million prize on a scratch-off ticket.

Annette Lopez recalls blocking out the playful digs and teasing remarks from others about her love of the lottery. She decided she would not let the naysayers dampen her hopes and dreams of one day winning a million-dollar prize of her own.

"People would always say, 'I don't know why you keep playing. You're not going to win anything,'" Lopez told California Lottery officials with a laugh.

It was during a special shopping trip to Save Mart on West Olive Ave in Merced where her dream would finally come true.

"It was special because not only was it my sister's birthday, but it was also Mother's Day weekend," Lopez clarified. "I went to the store to get stuff for Mother's Day and decided to play."

She spotted the $10 "Power 10's" scratch-off game in the store, and one ticket purchase helped her come one step closer to her dream.

"At first, I wasn't sure I won," she continued. "I had to get my glasses. When I looked at it again, I started tripping out. It was the best Mother's Day!"

She wouldn't have to hear any skeptical comments anymore — she had won the game's $1 million top prize.

Lopez told the Lottery that merely talking about the win still makes her emotional, explaining that a huge prize won on a $10 investment helped change her life.

With Lopez's win, there is just one more remaining top prize of $1 million in the $10 "Power 10's" game out of the eight originally available. There are also 16 out of 42 second-tier prizes of $10,000 and 35 out of 84 third-tier prizes of $5,000 left to claim.

The odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.96.

Comments

Lotterologist's avatarLotterologist

The "POWER" of positive thinking...

Congrats!

End of comments
