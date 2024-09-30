Iowa woman will honor late husband by buying motorcycle after winning $50,000 in the lottery

Sep 30, 2024, 9:39 am (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

Retired grandmother looks forward to feeling the wind in her face again

By Kate Northrop

CRESTON, Iowa — An Iowa retiree is looking forward to feeling the wind on her face again, having decided to use a $50,000 Iowa Lottery prize to honor her late husband by purchasing a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

An Iowa grandmother immediately knew what she wanted to spend her $50,000 lottery prize on to help her remember her and her late husband's favorite pastime.

Lisa Johns, 66, of Creston, will once again be able to enjoy a much-cherished hobby she shared with her late husband thanks to a $50,000 lottery win. It started with a visit to the Casey's convenience store on East Townline Street in Creston, where she decided to try her luck with a $5 "In The Money" scratch-off game.

The retired postmaster ended up winning the very first $50,000 top prize in the newly released game, which launched just a few weeks ago.

She brought her ticket to Lottery headquarters in Clive to claim the prize and didn't hesitate for a second when Lottery officials asked her what she planned to do with the winnings.

"A Harley Trike," she told the Lottery without skipping a beat.

Since her late husband's passing, Johns has not had the opportunity to enjoy the open roads as they once did together.

"We were avid riders, and when he passed away, he had a motorcycle and I gave it to my son," Johns told the Lottery. "That's what he wanted; that was his wishes."

It's been two years since his passing, and now this prize will allow her to relive her favorite memories with him.

"I can't wait," Johns said. "We have a big group that we ride with and I haven't gotten to do that for years."

Johns won the first of eight available top prizes of $50,000 in the $5 "In The Money" scratch-off game. There are also 23 out of 25 second-tier prizes of $1,000 and 219 out of 247 third-tier prizes of $200 remaining.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.85.