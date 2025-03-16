USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 12:29 pm

You last visited
September 26, 2025, 12:29 pm

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › Iowa man fulfills promise to wife with $100,000 lottery win

Iowa man fulfills promise to wife with $100,000 lottery win

Mar 16, 2025, 9:08 am (6 comments)

Iowa Lottery

72-year-old denies retiring, has no plans to slow down after win

By Kate Northrop

OELWEIN, Iowa — An Iowa man has fulfilled a long-standing promise to his wife after coming into a $100,000 win in the lottery.

A 72-year-old Iowa resident has no desire to take it easy after winning $100,000 in the lottery. Instead, he's choosing to focus on how he's finally fulfilled his longtime promise to his wife.

Walter Wood of Sumner always told his wife that, one day, something good was going to come their way.

"I just always tell my wife, 'Someday, we'll be lucky,'" Wood said to Iowa Lottery officials.

That "someday" coincided with an incredible win in the lottery. While stopped at Dollar Fresh Market on South Frederick Avenue in Oelwein, he picked out a $10 "$100,000 Mega Crossword" scratch-off ticket.

He and his wife's luck arrived in the form of a $100,000 top prize.

The more words Wood uncovered in the play area, the more he was sure he won some kind of significant prize. However, his guess on the amount was nowhere near the actual prize.

"I knew I was a $40 winner for sure," Wood recalled. "So, I checked on my phone and it came up $100,000."

Having collected his windfall at the Lottery's regional office in Cedar Rapids last week, the 72-year-old rock quarry worker said he doesn't plan on retiring. However, the winnings will definitely help make retirement more comfortable when it's time to slow down.

Following Wood's win, there are currently 15 out of 46 top prizes remaining in the $10 "$100,000 Mega Crossword" scratch-off game, which launched in June 2023. There are also 29 out of 92 second-tier prizes of $10,000 and 157 out of 462 third-tier prizes of $1,000 left to claim.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.29.

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

Iowa Lottery Results

Iowa Lottery - official site

Related news stories

Iowa woman's dream comes true on Christmas after being gifted $250,000 winning lottery ticketJan 2, 2025

Iowa woman pulls $150,000 winning lottery ticket out of Christmas stockingDec 30, 2024

Iowa woman will honor late husband by buying motorcycle after winning $50,000 in the lotterySep 30, 2024

Mother of $500,000 Iowa lottery winner "told everybody" about winApr 19, 2023

Faithful Iowa Lottery player bags his second major prize in two yearsApr 19, 2022

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

wander73's avatarwander73

lol

Artist77's avatarArtist77

A great story. I fail to see how it merits a " lol."

welington

Congratulations

Lotterologist's avatarLotterologist

I imagine that he and his wife had been married around 50 years...

If it took 50 years to fulfil his promise, his wife is a very patient woman indeed!

Therefore, Mr. Wood was always lucky.

He was lucky to marry such a wonderful woman who stood by him through thick and thin.

SAJAN123456's avatarSAJAN123456

Congratulations

Lotterologist's avatarLotterologist

Quote: Originally posted by Lotterologist on Mar 17, 2025

I imagine that he and his wife had been married around 50 years...

If it took 50 years to fulfil his promise, his wife is a very patient woman indeed!

Therefore, Mr. Wood was always lucky.

He was lucky to marry such a wonderful woman who stood by him through thick and thin.

"A 72 year old Iowa resident has no desire to take it easy after winning $100,000 in the lottery. Instead, he's focusing on how he's finally fulfilled his longtime promise to his wife."

Intelligent people would agree that "around 50 years" (40 to 50 years) qualifies as a long time.

End of comments
Subscribe to this news story
Guest