Iowa man fulfills promise to wife with $100,000 lottery win

Mar 16, 2025, 9:08 am

72-year-old denies retiring, has no plans to slow down after win

By Kate Northrop

OELWEIN, Iowa — An Iowa man has fulfilled a long-standing promise to his wife after coming into a $100,000 win in the lottery.

A 72-year-old Iowa resident has no desire to take it easy after winning $100,000 in the lottery. Instead, he's choosing to focus on how he's finally fulfilled his longtime promise to his wife.

Walter Wood of Sumner always told his wife that, one day, something good was going to come their way.

"I just always tell my wife, 'Someday, we'll be lucky,'" Wood said to Iowa Lottery officials.

That "someday" coincided with an incredible win in the lottery. While stopped at Dollar Fresh Market on South Frederick Avenue in Oelwein, he picked out a $10 "$100,000 Mega Crossword" scratch-off ticket.

He and his wife's luck arrived in the form of a $100,000 top prize.

The more words Wood uncovered in the play area, the more he was sure he won some kind of significant prize. However, his guess on the amount was nowhere near the actual prize.

"I knew I was a $40 winner for sure," Wood recalled. "So, I checked on my phone and it came up $100,000."

Having collected his windfall at the Lottery's regional office in Cedar Rapids last week, the 72-year-old rock quarry worker said he doesn't plan on retiring. However, the winnings will definitely help make retirement more comfortable when it's time to slow down.

Following Wood's win, there are currently 15 out of 46 top prizes remaining in the $10 "$100,000 Mega Crossword" scratch-off game, which launched in June 2023. There are also 29 out of 92 second-tier prizes of $10,000 and 157 out of 462 third-tier prizes of $1,000 left to claim.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.29.