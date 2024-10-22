Frustrating lottery vending machine error helps Illinois man win $9.2 million jackpot

Winner laughs at how angry he was over broken machine
By Kate Northrop
ADDISON, Ill. — An Illinois man won a $9.2 million Lotto jackpot after a lottery vending machine error prevented him from playing his intended game.
An anonymous Illinois man, using the nickname "Lucky Lotto Winner," recounted the frustrating experience that eventually led to his multi-million-dollar success story.
"It was a normal day, just like any other," he told the Illinois Lottery. "I was picking up groceries at Jewel, and on my way out the door, I decided to buy a lottery ticket."
At the Jewel-Osco grocery store on West Lake Street in Addison, he walked up to the self-service lottery ticket vending machine.
"I actually wanted to buy a ticket for a different game, and the machine got stuck on Lotto," the winner continued. "I was a bit frustrated. I said, 'What is going on? The machine won't give me the right game!' So, I decided I may as well buy the Lotto ticket."
Although he left the store without the exact ticket he originally wanted, within 24 hours he realized it was the ticket he wanted all along.
His Lotto ticket for the drawing on Saturday, Aug. 24 held the winning numbers 2, 15, 21, 29, 42, and 44 to win the $9.2 million jackpot.
"The morning after the drawing, I scanned the ticket at a machine to check if it was a winner," "Lucky Lotto Winner" recalled. "When the machine showed the $9.2 million prize amount, I couldn't believe it! I looked at my wife and she was completely speechless. We are laughing over how angry I was at the broken machine – and we're so grateful for how it all turned out."
This jackpot is the second-largest Lotto prize won in the state this year. The current record is a $10.4 million jackpot won by one ticket purchased in Park Ridge.
For selling the winning ticket, the retailer receives a $92,000 bonus from the Lottery, or one percent of the prize amount.
Lotto drawings take place every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday at 9:20 pm CT. Tickets cost $2 each and are available for purchase at official licensed Lottery retailers, online, or in the Illinois Lottery app.
The Lotto jackpot currently stands at $3.35 million for the next drawing on Monday, Oct. 21 at 9:20 p.m. CT.
All winning numbers, prizes, and odds are available on Lottery Post's Illinois Lottery Results page right after each drawing.
it was not a Broken machine it was your Angel 😇. Happen to me too the machine won't accept my lottery slips only scratch offers so l took the $10 scratch ticket won 🏆 $100 am still waiting for my $10,000,000 Congratulations 🎈🎉🍾 and pls don't get a New Wife 😆👍
That might be true. Things happen for a reason. I hope the winner makes good use of his winnings.
So many Crazy stuff Goes on with lottery vending machines . One time l saw ten used scratchers that someone didn't win and abandoned on the table So l cleaned up the table for him and rescan his lossing scratch tickets and one said won $75 😊👍😃🍀🍾🎊 Talk about doing services and getting paid fast too . I was quiet not to get attention just cashed out like a little puppy 🐶 lol
Like I mentioned years ago a well heeled lady playing scratch tickets and using ATM right next to lotto machine to get more money. She tossed tickets. Scanned them and one was a $200 winner. Took it from Pilot to another station and liar comes to me and says that's his ticket. At that other store found a $50 winner in the trash can. Dumpster diving pays off once in a while.
Yes, this was meant to happen to him and very happy lady luck was waiting!
no kidding wow amazing same thing happen to me NOTHING 0 again
Congrats!