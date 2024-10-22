Frustrating lottery vending machine error helps Illinois man win $9.2 million jackpot

Oct 22, 2024, 8:41 am (6 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Winner laughs at how angry he was over broken machine

By Kate Northrop

ADDISON, Ill. — An Illinois man won a $9.2 million Lotto jackpot after a lottery vending machine error prevented him from playing his intended game.

A lottery vending machine error helped an Illinois resident win a $9.2 million jackpot in a Lotto drawing, a game he hadn't originally intended to play.

An anonymous Illinois man, using the nickname "Lucky Lotto Winner," recounted the frustrating experience that eventually led to his multi-million-dollar success story.

"It was a normal day, just like any other," he told the Illinois Lottery. "I was picking up groceries at Jewel, and on my way out the door, I decided to buy a lottery ticket."

At the Jewel-Osco grocery store on West Lake Street in Addison, he walked up to the self-service lottery ticket vending machine.

"I actually wanted to buy a ticket for a different game, and the machine got stuck on Lotto," the winner continued. "I was a bit frustrated. I said, 'What is going on? The machine won't give me the right game!' So, I decided I may as well buy the Lotto ticket."

Although he left the store without the exact ticket he originally wanted, within 24 hours he realized it was the ticket he wanted all along.

His Lotto ticket for the drawing on Saturday, Aug. 24 held the winning numbers 2, 15, 21, 29, 42, and 44 to win the $9.2 million jackpot.

"The morning after the drawing, I scanned the ticket at a machine to check if it was a winner," "Lucky Lotto Winner" recalled. "When the machine showed the $9.2 million prize amount, I couldn't believe it! I looked at my wife and she was completely speechless. We are laughing over how angry I was at the broken machine – and we're so grateful for how it all turned out."

This jackpot is the second-largest Lotto prize won in the state this year. The current record is a $10.4 million jackpot won by one ticket purchased in Park Ridge.

For selling the winning ticket, the retailer receives a $92,000 bonus from the Lottery, or one percent of the prize amount.

Lotto drawings take place every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday at 9:20 pm CT. Tickets cost $2 each and are available for purchase at official licensed Lottery retailers, online, or in the Illinois Lottery app.

The Lotto jackpot currently stands at $3.35 million for the next drawing on Monday, Oct. 21 at 9:20 p.m. CT.

All winning numbers, prizes, and odds are available on Lottery Post's Illinois Lottery Results page right after each drawing.