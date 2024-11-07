USA Mega

Virginia woman discovers $1.5 million Cash 5 lottery win while stopped at traffic lights

Nov 7, 2024, 5:34 am (4 comments)

Virginia Lottery

Gradual realization at each stop

By Kate Northrop

HAYMARKET, Va. — A Virginia woman discovered her $1.5 million Cash 5 lottery win at a stoplight, with each stop gradually revealing more of her win.

One Virginia lottery player methodically checked all her Cash 5 numbers while out driving, eventually leading her to the realization that she had won a $1.5 million Cash 5 jackpot.

Lisa Eichinger of Haymarket took out her Cash 5 ticket while stopped at a light to check the winning numbers from the Sept. 30 drawing. She had time to check just one number before the light turned green — and it was a match.

At the next stoplight, she checked the following number — it was a match too.

This continued for a series of stoplights until Eichinger realized she had matched all five drawn numbers to win the $1,505,299 jackpot.

"I'm still in shock!" the teacher told the Virginia Lottery. "I feel like I'm dreaming! I'm just letting it sink in."

The winning numbers in the Sept. 30 Cash 5 drawing were 6, 20, 32, 36, and 43. Eichinger bought her ticket at Evergreen Liberty on James Madison Highway in Haymarket, which received a $10,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling it.

Eichinger beat the odds of 1 in 1,221,759 to win the jackpot. Having claimed her prize, she told Lottery officials that she has no immediate plans for the winnings.

The Cash 5 jackpot currently stands at $656,000 for the drawing on Thursday, Nov. 7. Cash 5 drawings take place every day at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

All winning numbers, odds, and prize amounts can be found on Lottery Post's Virginia Lottery Results page right after each drawing.

Comments

sully16's avatarsully16

Congrats Lisa, enjoy for the Holidays.🥳

Lotterologist's avatarLotterologist

Amazing story!

Congrats!

Brock Lee's avatarBrock Lee

plot twist: she was uber driving while these events unfolded

dickblow

sum luck I did same thing nothing

End of comments
