82-year-old Virgina Lottery winner of $285,316 won't quit his job

Lottery winner who loves his job refuses to retire

By Kate Northrop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A lottery player who won a six-figure prize could easily put the sum toward a nice, quiet retirement, but one such winner refuses to quit doing what he loves.

Vicente Mosquera is loving life as a waiter in an Italian restaurant, but things got even sweeter when he won a $285,316 prize in the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 game.

Even with the six-figure sum pocketed away for a rainy day, the 82-year-old winner doesn't want to give up his job just because he won the lottery.

About a month ago, Mosquera bought a ticket at the Food Lion grocery store on Sandbridge Road in Virginia Beach for the Cash 5 drawing on April 23.

The winning numbers, which he told Lottery officials he selected using a combination someone gave him years ago, were 19, 23, 30, 33, 38. He managed to match all five numbers to win the nearly $300,000 jackpot.

Even when Mosquera collected his prize at the Lottery's Hampton customer service center, there was not much he had to say about his plans for the money. Instead, he picked up his check and went right off to work.

Cash 5 drawings take place every day at 11:00 pm EST. The current jackpot for tonight's draw stands at $513,000, up $31,000 from the last drawing without a winner.