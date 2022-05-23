 
82-year-old Virgina Lottery winner of $285,316 won't quit his job

May 23, 2022, 12:13 pm

82-year-old Virgina Lottery winner of $285,316 won't quit his job

Lottery winner who loves his job refuses to retire

By Kate Northrop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A lottery player who won a six-figure prize could easily put the sum toward a nice, quiet retirement, but one such winner refuses to quit doing what he loves.

Vicente Mosquera is loving life as a waiter in an Italian restaurant, but things got even sweeter when he won a $285,316 prize in the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 game.

Even with the six-figure sum pocketed away for a rainy day, the 82-year-old winner doesn't want to give up his job just because he won the lottery.

About a month ago, Mosquera bought a ticket at the Food Lion grocery store on Sandbridge Road in Virginia Beach for the Cash 5 drawing on April 23.

The winning numbers, which he told Lottery officials he selected using a combination someone gave him years ago, were 19, 23, 30, 33, 38. He managed to match all five numbers to win the nearly $300,000 jackpot.

Even when Mosquera collected his prize at the Lottery's Hampton customer service center, there was not much he had to say about his plans for the money. Instead, he picked up his check and went right off to work.

Cash 5 drawings take place every day at 11:00 pm EST. The current jackpot for tonight's draw stands at $513,000, up $31,000 from the last drawing without a winner.

Lottery Post Staff

Tony Numbers
Tony Numbers's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg
Bronx ny
United States
Member #158510
August 25, 2014
958 Posts
Offline

This guy won the life lottery. He made it to 82 years, looks like he's in good health, and continues to work at a job he loves. Anything else is icing on the cake 🎂

    Artist77
    Artist77's avatar - batman14

    United States
    Member #121739
    January 16, 2012
    7895 Posts
    Offline

    This guy won the life lottery. He made it to 82 years, looks like he's in good health, and continues to work at a job he loves. Anything else is icing on the cake 🎂

    I agree. With the way things are going, we may all be working in our 80's.

    His time is up.

     

    Foul

    Job killing

    Barbarians

      msglewis629
      Avatar
      michigan
      United States
      Member #176933
      September 2, 2016
      851 Posts
      Offline

      Meanwhile, I can't hit even the pick 3, and still have to go to work 😑.  What is wrong in America 😅

        noise-gate
        Avatar
        * In hot pursuit of $ *
        White Shores- California
        United States
        Member #136471
        December 12, 2012
        6801 Posts
        Offline

        This guy won the life lottery. He made it to 82 years, looks like he's in good health, and continues to work at a job he loves. Anything else is icing on the cake 🎂

        I Agree!.. Vinny didn't rock up at the lottery HQ in a wheelchair or using a walker. He is not bent over using a cane. Chuck Grassley is 88 and still in the US Senate* working.

        You go Vincente!

        Party

         * Voice of Reason *   

        * People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

          Bleudog101
          Avatar
          Simpsonville
          United States
          Member #163182
          January 22, 2015
          2879 Posts
          Online

          He sure looks great for 82!   Some 30 ish folks look older than he does.   Without one's health you have nothing.

           

          Great story Kate and thanks for posting.   

             
