Georgia Lottery's Jumbo Bucks Lotto to be discontinued

One more drawing tonight — then it's gone for good

By Kate Northrop

Georgia players have just one last chance to play Jumbo Bucks Lotto before it's gone for good, with the final drawing taking place tonight.

After tonight's drawing, the Georgia Lottery's Jumbo Bucks Lotto draw game will be discontinued permanently. Players should buy tickets soon if they want one last shot at the progressive jackpot.

According to an announcement on the Georgia Lottery's website, Jumbo Bucks Lotto sales will permanently cease at 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. After the drawing occurs at 11:00 p.m. tonight, the game will be discontinued.

"The Georgia Lottery Corporation continuously evaluates our products and strives to create new and exciting game experiences for our players," Lottery Communications Director told Lottery Post. "New games, like our Quick Win instant play and instant win games with a rolling jackpot that starts at $50,000, are introduced and older games are often ended. As a result, our Jumbo Bucks Lotto draw game will end November 14, 2024."

This could be the night a new winner goes down in history as the final Jumbo Bucks Lotto jackpot recipient. If not, the last known winner remains a player who purchased a winning ticket in Jefferson and won a $15.2 million jackpot drawn on July 11, 2023.

If no one wins tonight's $12.9 million jackpot, then all Jumbo Bucks Lotto secondary prizes for the drawing will be multiplied by 5.

"Thank you for your loyal support of Jumbo Bucks Lotto over the years!" the Lottery says on their website.

Georgia players with a Jumbo Bucks Lotto winning ticket have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

Launched in February 2015, Jumbo Bucks Lotto is Georgia-specific draw game that offers a starting jackpot of $1 million, which increases by $100,000 every time the drawing occurs without a jackpot winner. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 10.7 million.

The first-ever Jumbo Bucks Lotto jackpot was won by a player in Tennille, who took home the $2.1 million prize in the April 2, 2015 drawing.

With one game on its way out, more game offerings are on their way in. On Nov. 17, the Lottery is introducing the W!N family to its Quick Win catalog of games, Reddick revealed. Quick Win is a "Fast Play" style of game where instant ticket purchases offer a chance at a shared progressive jackpot.