Missouri man avoids trashing lottery ticket after reading news story about $1M Powerball prize

News story saves million-dollar ticket from the garbage

By Kate Northrop

TAYLOR, Mo. — A Missouri man saved his million-dollar winning lottery ticket from the trash after reading about a $1 million Powerball ticket in the news.

The Missouri lottery player, who chose to remain anonymous, had entirely forgotten about the Powerball ticket he purchased at FastLane on Highway 6 in Taylor for the Oct. 26 drawing. Just before tossing it in the trash, he saw a news headline that gave him pause.

"I was actually about to throw it away!" he told the Missouri Lottery. "And then I thought, 'Maybe I should check this one.'"

Thankfully, he checked the Quick Pick, which had matched all five white ball numbers drawn on Oct. 26: 8, 12, 40, 45, and 51. The red Powerball number was 15.

He rushed to tell his wife, who could not believe what he was saying.

"I was in shock," she said to Lottery officials. "I actually thought he was joking!"

It's no wonder she doubted it at first — the odds of winning the $1 million Powerball prize are slim at 1 in 11,688,054. If he had matched the Powerball number, he would have won that night's $20 million jackpot.

The next Powerball annuity jackpot estimate for the drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 13 currently stands at $113 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

