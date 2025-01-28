California Lottery launches its first $40 scratch-off to commemorate 40 years

Jan 28, 2025, 7:51 am (10 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Celebratory game now the most expensive ticket in the state

By Kate Northrop

Last week, the California Lottery's first $40 scratch-off game, its most expensive ticket, made its debut to celebrate the Lottery's 40-year history.

The California Lottery's new $40 scratch-off game, which marks four decades of state lottery history, offers players a higher price point than the previous maximum of $30.

"40 Years of Play!" is the California Lottery's latest family of scratch-off games, featuring two distinct price points that play on the "40" theme. It's a brightly colored ticket that showcases the state's signature grizzly bear and is sure to stand out to California natives.

"For 40 years, we've been proud to raise extra funding for California's public schools," Lottery Director Harjinder K. Shergill Chima said in a press release. "We are excited to kick off 2025 with a new game that gives people a chance to celebrate with us. Since we sold our first game in 1985, together with our players and our retail partners, we've raised more than $46 billion to benefit students across California."

The $40 game offers a chance at winning one of five available top prizes of $15 million at odds of approximately 1 in 3.04 million. There are also ten second-tier prizes of $100,000 and 130 third-tier prizes of $40,000 in the game. The overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 2.85.

While the new $40 ticket headlines the occasion, the California Lottery did not want to leave players who don't enjoy the pricier tickets out of the celebration. The "40 Years of Play!" family of games includes a $2 version with a $40,000 top prize, the highest one-time lump sum top prize offered at that price point.

The $2 game offers 13 top prizes of $40,000 at odds of about 1 in 1.2 million. There are also a total of 398 second-tier prizes of $1,000 and 1,320 third-tier prizes of $400. The odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 4.32.