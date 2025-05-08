Oregon Lottery launches modern remix of first-ever ticket to celebrate 40th anniversary

May 8, 2025, 6:38 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

The nostalgic pot of gold returns

By Kate Northrop

To commemorate 40 years in business, the Oregon Lottery has reimagined its very first ticket with a fresh design and modern prize structure.

It's all rainbows at the Oregon Lottery this year, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a modern twist on its original "Pot of Gold" ticket.

The Oregon Lottery is celebrating 40 years since it sold its very first ticket on April 25, 1985 with a fittingly named $30 scratch-off game called "40th Anniversary." Players can "take a trip back to 1985" for a chance to win one of the game's 25 top prizes of $40,000.

"Step into the time machine and scratch your way back to where it all started!" the Lottery said. "Our 40th Anniversary Scratch-it honors the legacy of the Lottery's very first game, 'Pot of Gold,' complete with its classic rainbow and golden treasure."

The lowest prize a player can win in the $30 game is $40, $10 more than the ticket's value. Since its launch in January, over 50% of tickets have been sold, and 16 out of 25 top prizes of $40,000 remain. There are also four out of five $10,000 second-tier prizes and six out of eight $1,000 third-tier prizes left. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 2.87.

Since the original "Pot of Gold" game launched in 1985, the Oregon Lottery has transferred more than $16.5 billion to state programs. The Lottery was originally implemented to revitalize the state's economy by supporting economic development, but in 1995, voters approved an amendment that made it possible to direct those dollars to public education.

Over the years, beneficiaries of lottery revenue have branched out to include state parks, outdoor school, veterans services, and more. According to the Lottery, lottery dollars are the second largest funding source in the state after personal income tax.

"For decades, Lottery revenue has helped support inspiring teachers, brave veterans, curious students, and innovative businesses," Lottery Director Mike Wells said in a press release. "As we look to the future, we remain committed to operating the lottery as a stable and reliable source of funding for our state."

While large brand-name grocery stores and gas stations are characteristically among the first types of lottery retailers that come to mind, it's actually a small, family-owned business that was among the very first establishments to sell Oregon Lottery tickets. Greek Village on Northwest Murray Boulevard is a restaurant and lounge outside Portland owned by Irene Pavlatos and founded by her father in 1971. Thanks to the boost in sales from offering lottery games to customers, she's able to pay her cooks a more competitive rate than other businesses.

More specifically, Pavlatos recalled an instance in which she was able to help an employee who suffered a personal hardship with the commission sales her restaurant earned from lottery sales.

"We have that room to give her a bonus," the lounge owner told the Lottery. "It allows us to do a lot of good that we wouldn't be able to do without it."

Among the more than 200 retailers who were arm-in-arm with the Oregon Lottery since its inception are many recognizable local and nationwide brands, including Safeway, McKay's Market, Plaid Pantry, Roth's Fresh Markets, Thriftway, 7-Eleven, and Fred Meyer.

"Fred Meyer is proud to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Oregon Lottery," Fred Meyer Corporate Affairs Manager Tiffany Sanders said in a press release. "Over the years, the Oregon Lottery has contributed significantly to education, parks, and vital state programs, making a lasting impact on the lives of Oregonians. Here's to 40 years of fun, excitement, and community growth, and to many more years of making a difference together!"

(Click to display full-size in gallery) The Oregon Lottery's very first scratch-off lottery ticket offered prizes up to $5,000.