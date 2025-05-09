North Carolina woman sets record for state's largest online instant lottery win at $6.7 million

Digital multi-state game means faster growing jackpots — and bigger records
By Kate Northrop
A North Carolina woman set a new state record for the largest online instant lottery win when her $2 ticket scooped a $6,745,117 jackpot.
Online North Carolina lottery players have a new record to beat for digital instant wins — one woman just set the bar higher with her $6.7 million jackpot win.
On April 8, Man Yo of New Bern spent $2 on the "Monopoly" digital instant game and ended up taking home the "Grand Fortune" progressive jackpot, or the top level prize in the game, beating the odds of 1 in 25 million.
Yo claimed her prize at North Carolina Lottery headquarters in Raleigh on April 22, and after federal and state taxes, received a total of $4,839,622.
It's the biggest digital instant win in North Carolina state history and since online instant games debuted in November 2023. The jackpot reset to its starting amount of $150,000 and has since climbed to $1.8 million as of Friday morning.
The record jackpot levels may be attributed to the fact that the "Monopoly" game is the first multi-state digital instant game introduced to both North Carolina and Virginia, meaning players from both states contribute to sales. As a result, the progressive jackpot typically grows faster than other state-exclusive games, but it may result in a winner from either state at any time.
Digital instant games are available on the North Carolina Lottery's website and mobile app, with 44 different games available to play online.
