North Carolina woman sets record for state's largest online instant lottery win at $6.7 million

North Carolina woman sets record for state's largest online instant lottery win at $6.7 million

May 9, 2025, 9:51 am (Post a comment)

North Carolina Lottery

Digital multi-state game means faster growing jackpots — and bigger records

By Kate Northrop

A North Carolina woman set a new state record for the largest online instant lottery win when her $2 ticket scooped a $6,745,117 jackpot.

Online North Carolina lottery players have a new record to beat for digital instant wins — one woman just set the bar higher with her $6.7 million jackpot win.

On April 8, Man Yo of New Bern spent $2 on the "Monopoly" digital instant game and ended up taking home the "Grand Fortune" progressive jackpot, or the top level prize in the game, beating the odds of 1 in 25 million.

Yo claimed her prize at North Carolina Lottery headquarters in Raleigh on April 22, and after federal and state taxes, received a total of $4,839,622.

It's the biggest digital instant win in North Carolina state history and since online instant games debuted in November 2023. The jackpot reset to its starting amount of $150,000 and has since climbed to $1.8 million as of Friday morning.

The record jackpot levels may be attributed to the fact that the "Monopoly" game is the first multi-state digital instant game introduced to both North Carolina and Virginia, meaning players from both states contribute to sales. As a result, the progressive jackpot typically grows faster than other state-exclusive games, but it may result in a winner from either state at any time.

Digital instant games are available on the North Carolina Lottery's website and mobile app, with 44 different games available to play online.

North Carolina Lottery Results

North Carolina Lottery - official site

Related news stories

Kentucky woman brings in carton of eggs to claim $281,651 online lottery prizeMar 30, 2025

North Carolina woman to use $466,415 digital lottery win to help Hurricane Helene victimsMar 21, 2025

North Carolina man "accidentally" wins $177,749 online lottery jackpotDec 14, 2024

North Carolina man wins $1.33 million lottery jackpot, largest online instant prize in the stateOct 30, 2024

N.C. farmer wins record lottery jackpotMar 5, 2013

