North Carolina woman sets record for state's largest online instant lottery win at $6.7 million

Digital multi-state game means faster growing jackpots — and bigger records

By Kate Northrop

A North Carolina woman set a new state record for the largest online instant lottery win when her $2 ticket scooped a $6,745,117 jackpot.

On April 8, Man Yo of New Bern spent $2 on the "Monopoly" digital instant game and ended up taking home the "Grand Fortune" progressive jackpot, or the top level prize in the game, beating the odds of 1 in 25 million.

Yo claimed her prize at North Carolina Lottery headquarters in Raleigh on April 22, and after federal and state taxes, received a total of $4,839,622.

It's the biggest digital instant win in North Carolina state history and since online instant games debuted in November 2023. The jackpot reset to its starting amount of $150,000 and has since climbed to $1.8 million as of Friday morning.

The record jackpot levels may be attributed to the fact that the "Monopoly" game is the first multi-state digital instant game introduced to both North Carolina and Virginia, meaning players from both states contribute to sales. As a result, the progressive jackpot typically grows faster than other state-exclusive games, but it may result in a winner from either state at any time.

Digital instant games are available on the North Carolina Lottery's website and mobile app, with 44 different games available to play online.