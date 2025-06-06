Life finds a way: Arizona Lottery unleashes Jurassic Park tickets for dino-sized wins

Jun 6, 2025, 9:08 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Welcome to Jurassic Park: New games are 65 million years in the making

By Kate Northrop

The Arizona Lottery has announced it is going prehistoric with two new Jurassic Park-themed games that are slated to offer players a variety of dino-mite prizes.

As of Tuesday, Arizona lottery players can now go on the hunt at any of the Arizona Lottery's retailers for two new Jurassic Park lottery tickets that offer extinction-level prizes.

Welcome to Jurassic Park: Arizona lottery players can enter the gates and find their state's $5 "Jurassic Park" scratch-off tickets and a new $5 "Jurassic World" Fast Play ticket at more than 3,600 different locations.

"We're excited to bring the wonder and thrill of this iconic franchise from the big screen right to our players' hands," Lottery Executive Director Alec Thomson said in a press release. "These tickets combine the fun of instant-win games with a beloved entertainment brand, just in time for the latest blockbuster release."

In addition to a rather Rex-cellent ticket design, both games offer a variety of fierce prizes that won't go extinct. Players have the chance to win one of 15 top prizes of $10,000 in the "Jurassic World" Fast Play game with overall odds of 1 in 3.30, while the "Jurassic Park" scratch-off game offers five top prizes of $50,000, 84 second-tier prizes of $500, 501 third-tier prizes of $200, and overall odds of 1 in 3.52.

The Ptero-rific prizes don't stop there. Both winning and non-winning tickets can be entered into the Jurassic World Promotion through the Arizona Lottery Players Club for a chance to nab some wins that are sure to make you roar. Four lucky players will each win a six-day, five-night trip to Oahu, Hawaii in Fall 2026, which includes round-trip airfare, ground transportation at the destination, hotel accommodations, a curated excursion, and free spending money, the Lottery said.

If that doesn't sound claw-some enough, those trip winners, as well as other winners from other jurisdictions participating in the promotion, will get the opportunity to play the "$1,000,000 Jackpot Challenge" in Hawaii for a chance to win up to $1 million.

Players interested in seeing their fossil-fueled fantasies coming true can enter tickets through Aug. 31, 2025 on the Arizona Lottery's official website or through the mobile app.