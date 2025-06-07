USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 10:23 am

You last visited
June 7, 2025, 10:23 am

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › Massachusetts Lottery Mass Cash drawing delayed due to ball drawing machine blunder

Massachusetts Lottery Mass Cash drawing delayed due to ball drawing machine blunder

Jun 7, 2025, 9:02 am (2 comments)

Massachusetts Lottery

Oops! Operator error renders June 5 draw invalid

By Kate Northrop

A Massachusetts Lottery Mass Cash drawing was delayed after a ball drawing machine door was mistakenly left open, causing the balls to fall out of the drum before the first number could be drawn.

The June 5, 2025 Mass Cash drawing needed a redo after a user error caused the balls to escape the drawing machine.

The Massachusetts Lottery published a statement on Friday explaining the extent of the problem.

"The door on the Mass Cash drawing machine's mixing chamber was inadvertently left open, resulting in numerous balls escaping the chamber prior to the first number being drawn, thus rendering the draw invalid," the Lottery said in a press release.

Thankfully, Lottery officials were able to close the door and conduct the drawing later that night.

"In accordance with the official Mass Cash drawing procedures, a new drawing was conducted starting at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, June 5," the Lottery continued.

"The Lottery is committed to ensuring the integrity of our games," Lottery Executive Director Mark William Bracken said. "Drawings are conducted twice a day, 365 days a year and while we strive for perfection, we're all human and mistakes can happen. We apologize to our players for the inconvenience and appreciated their patience as we worked diligently to resolve the situation."

The results for the June 5, 2025 Mass Cash drawing were 6, 15, 22, 28, and 30.

Hopefully, no more mysterious door opening incidents will occur.

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

Massachusetts Lottery Results

Massachusetts Lottery - official site

Related news stories

Massachusetts woman digs $100,000 winning lottery ticket out of junk drawer right before it expiredApr 27, 2025

Two Massachusetts lottery players win $100,000 Mass Cash prizes with free ticketsOct 29, 2024

Technical difficulty with New Jersey Lottery Pick 4 drawing results in two sets of winning numbersMar 15, 2024

Iowa Lottery blames "human reporting error" for posting incorrect Powerball resultsNov 30, 2023

Pennsylvania Lottery declares 'foul' during Nov. 7 Cash 5 drawingNov 8, 2008

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

winsumloosesum's avatarwinsumloosesum

Everybody is a winner!!

Bleudog101

Now would love to see a video of this debacle.

End of comments
Subscribe to this news story
Guest