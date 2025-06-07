Massachusetts Lottery Mass Cash drawing delayed due to ball drawing machine blunder

Jun 7, 2025, 9:02 am (2 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Oops! Operator error renders June 5 draw invalid

By Kate Northrop

A Massachusetts Lottery Mass Cash drawing was delayed after a ball drawing machine door was mistakenly left open, causing the balls to fall out of the drum before the first number could be drawn.

The June 5, 2025 Mass Cash drawing needed a redo after a user error caused the balls to escape the drawing machine.

The Massachusetts Lottery published a statement on Friday explaining the extent of the problem.

"The door on the Mass Cash drawing machine's mixing chamber was inadvertently left open, resulting in numerous balls escaping the chamber prior to the first number being drawn, thus rendering the draw invalid," the Lottery said in a press release.

Thankfully, Lottery officials were able to close the door and conduct the drawing later that night.

"In accordance with the official Mass Cash drawing procedures, a new drawing was conducted starting at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, June 5," the Lottery continued.

"The Lottery is committed to ensuring the integrity of our games," Lottery Executive Director Mark William Bracken said. "Drawings are conducted twice a day, 365 days a year and while we strive for perfection, we're all human and mistakes can happen. We apologize to our players for the inconvenience and appreciated their patience as we worked diligently to resolve the situation."

The results for the June 5, 2025 Mass Cash drawing were 6, 15, 22, 28, and 30.

Hopefully, no more mysterious door opening incidents will occur.