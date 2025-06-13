Mississippi Lottery player comes forward to collect record $1.2 million Match 5 jackpot

Jun 13, 2025, 9:02 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Devoted lottery player claims historic state prize days after the drawing

By Kate Northrop

COLUMBUS, Miss. — One lucky Mississippi lottery fan claimed a historic state prize this week: a $1.2 million Match 5 jackpot that marked the game's first seven-figure prize.

Ever since the Mississippi Lottery launched in 2019, one faithful Mississippi resident's consistent play helped them make state history when they won a $1.2 million Match 5 jackpot.

On June 4, the Match 5 draw resulted in a single winning ticket containing the winning numbers 1, 3, 11, 21, and 34. It was a historic jackpot, the first time the prize had ever surpassed the $1 million mark.

The winning ticketholder is an anonymous lottery enthusiast hailing from Columbus. They're a huge fan of draw-style games, and once the Mississippi Lottery launched Match 5 in 2021, it quickly became their favorite game. They will often pair their plays with $20 scratch-off purchases, another personal favorite, the Lottery said in a press release.

The unsuspecting winner sat down to check their numbers as usual, but the results from the June 4 drawing were about to deliver a shock unlike any other.

"At first, I was confused," the winner told the Lottery. "I saw the numbers and thought, 'No way... that can't be right.'"

They looked at the ticket again and crosschecked each number one after the other, and the unbelievable reality finally came tumbling down.

"I must've read them three times before I let myself believe it," they recalled to Lottery officials while laughing.

The winner carefully selected their numbers using a blend of family birthdates, ages, and "whatever number just felt lucky that day." They purchased the ticket at 69 Mart on Highway 69 South in Columbus.

As of now, they're hoping to make practical use of the winnings from the historical prize.

"I want to pay off some bills, just breathe a little easier and enjoy the summer," they said to Lottery staff. "God is great."

The winner managed to scoop the momentous jackpot in the 1,005th draw of the game since the release of Match 5, and it was the 52nd draw since the game's jackpot, which was valued at $141,000, was last won on April 12, 2025.

It broke the previous record for the highest Match 5 prize of $905,168 won on Feb. 7, 2023, which was won by a single ticket purchased in West Point.

"This is an incredible win for one of our players and a proud moment for the Mississippi Lottery," Mississippi Lottery Corporation President Jeff Hewitt said in a statement following the June 4 draw. "To see the Match 5 jackpot grow to this level and then be hit is a true testament to the excitement this game brings."

Just five days after the June 4 drawing, another player hit all five winning numbers in the June 9 Match 5 drawing to win a $52,000 jackpot. That winning ticket was purchased at Sprint Mart #4135 on Highway 45 North, also in Columbus, and held the numbers 13, 15, 22, 25, and 34.

The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 324,632. Match 5 drawings take place every day at 9:30 p.m. Central Time.

The Match 5 jackpot currently stands at $58,000 for the next drawing on Friday, June 13. All winning numbers, prizes, and odds are published on Lottery Post's Mississippi Lottery Results page right after each drawing.