Nebraska Lottery to introduce Pick 4 draw game

New daily draw game coming to Nebraska in September

By Kate Northrop

This fall, Nebraska lottery players will get to try out a new in-state draw game with the launch of Pick 4.

On Wednesday, the Nebraska Lottery announced a teaser for a new daily draw game releasing later this year: Pick 4.

The Nebraska Lottery is rounding out its current Pick 3 and Pick 5 in-state draw game lineup with the introduction of Pick 4, which will function similarly to Pick 3.

In Pick 4, players will select four numbers, each ranging from 0 to 9 for a chance to win up to $6,000.

It's a daily draw game that allows players to decide what type of play style and prizes to play for with six different types of bets to choose from:

Straight: match all four numbers in exact order

Box: match all four numbers in any order

Straight/Box: match all four numbers in exact order or any order

Front Pair: match the first two numbers in exact order

Middle Pair: match the middle two numbers in exact order

Back Pair: match the last two numbers in exact order

Prizes range from $60 to $6,000 for a $1 wager. The odds of matching all four numbers in exact order to win the $6,000 top prize are 1 in 10,000.

Tickets will go on sale starting Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, with drawings held once a day at 8:40 p.m. Central Time. Drawings will be conducted digitally via Random Number Generator (RNG), Nebraska Lottery spokesperson Neil Watson confirmed with Lottery Post.

The Nebraska Lottery is also giving players free chances to try Pick 4 when the game launches. Between Sept. 14 and Sept. 20, players who purchase Pick 3 tickets may randomly receive coupons for free Pick 4 plays, which can be redeemed between Sept. 21 and Oct. 4.

All winning numbers, prizes, and odds will be available on Lottery Post's Nebraska Lottery Results page right after each drawing.