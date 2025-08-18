Iowa Lottery annihilates world record for most people playing scratch-off tickets at once

Aug 18, 2025, 7:45 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

More than a thousand people showed up to smash previous record set in 2023

By Kate Northrop

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Lottery landed itself a title in the Guinness World Records book on Thursday after totally obliterating a world record for most people scratching scratch-off tickets at once.

Lottery history was made at the Iowa State Fair this week after nearly 1,400 players showed up to help the Iowa Lottery break a world record for most people simultaneously scratching scratch-off tickets.

With the 40th Anniversary celebration underway for the Iowa Lottery, the Lottery figured it wanted to do something big to commemorate the milestone. So, they looked at the current Guinness World Records to see what they could achieve.

It turns out, the world record for the most tickets scratched off at once was held by Totalizator Sportowy Lotto in Poland that logged 550 participants. Leading up to the Iowa State Fair, which can attract around 100,000 visitors every day, the Lottery saw an opportunity to do something big.

1,380 players showed up to the event, shattering the previous record by 830 participants. While some people were technically removed from the tally for being overzealous and scratching early, it had virtually no impact on the final count. An official Guinness World Record adjudicator was on site to verify the record and grant the title to the Iowa Lottery.

The Lottery invited fairgoers 21 and older to participate in the world record and handed out vintage-style "Scratch, Match & Win" scratch-off tickets to players, a 40th anniversary ticket that calls back to the Iowa Lottery's original instant game from 1985.

It took at least 45 minutes to file everyone into the stands for the record attempt. One participating couple was even present for the first lottery ticket ever sold in Iowa 40 years ago, master of ceremonies Jeff Angelo said, and they returned to be part of history once more.

"I tell my team all the time, 'We're not a lottery, we're not the lottery, we're the Iowa Lottery,'" Strawn said at the event. "And you can never forget that 'Iowa' part of the Iowa Lottery. What better place to try and set this world record?"

While the scratch-off game offered a chance to win prizes of up to $50,000, each participant in the record attempt was also entered in a special drawing held immediately after, which awarded one lucky player a $40,000 prize and two others each a $4,000 prize.

"Fair Sweet Fair is all about making memories and celebrating Iowa traditions, and today we added a new one to the history books," Iowa State Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons said. "The very first scratch ticket was sold at the Iowa State Fair, and today we teamed up with the Iowa Lottery to break a Guinness World Records title. Hosting this record-breaking moment is our sweetest record yet!"