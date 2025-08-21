Florida woman's secret to winning $865,811 in the lottery is talking to her phone

Aug 21, 2025, 9:02 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Lottery player's strategy involves some sweet-talking

By Kate Northrop

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A Florida woman won a $865,811 digital lottery jackpot in North Carolina after her personal strategy worked: give her phone some verbal words of encouragement.

A Florida resident spoke her $865,811 lottery win into existence by giving her phone positive words of affirmation during her online play.

Shirley Harvey of Naples, Florida, will talk to her phone while playing digital lottery games, something akin to a light conversation.

"You've got to talk to it and tell it you're going to win," she laughed with North Carolina Lottery officials. "And when you win, you say, 'Thank you.'"

Harvey was visiting Hendersonville, North Carolina to visit her family, where she'll typically spend half the year. Of course, that means she'll play the North Carolina Lottery during her time in the state.

"I like to play on my phone at home," she told the Lottery. "That day it was raining, so I was sitting on my couch playing."

She put $2 towards a play in the "Quick 6 Extra" game, a digital instant game offering a progressive jackpot that grows with every purchase.

And yet, she couldn't fathom beating the odds of 1 in 25.8 million to win the game's $865,811 jackpot.

"I never imagined winning anything like this," Harvey recalled. "It was unbelievable."

The lucky winner claimed her prize at Lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday and took home a grand total of $621,260 after state and federal taxes. She plans on using the winnings to buy some property in North Carolina.

The "Quick 6 Extra" jackpot reset to $250,000 when Harvey won the prize. It sits at over $276,000 as of Thursday morning. Players can purchase plays for $0.20 in sets of three to ten, with the default ticket cost at $2 for ten plays.

Digital instant games are available on the North Carolina Lottery's website and mobile app, with 51 different games available to play online.