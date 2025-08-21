USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 10:49 am

You last visited
August 21, 2025, 10:49 am

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › Florida woman's secret to winning $865,811 in the lottery is talking to her phone

Florida woman's secret to winning $865,811 in the lottery is talking to her phone

Aug 21, 2025, 9:02 am (Post a comment)

North Carolina Lottery

Lottery player's strategy involves some sweet-talking

By Kate Northrop

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A Florida woman won a $865,811 digital lottery jackpot in North Carolina after her personal strategy worked: give her phone some verbal words of encouragement.

A Florida resident spoke her $865,811 lottery win into existence by giving her phone positive words of affirmation during her online play.

Shirley Harvey of Naples, Florida, will talk to her phone while playing digital lottery games, something akin to a light conversation.

"You've got to talk to it and tell it you're going to win," she laughed with North Carolina Lottery officials. "And when you win, you say, 'Thank you.'"

Harvey was visiting Hendersonville, North Carolina to visit her family, where she'll typically spend half the year. Of course, that means she'll play the North Carolina Lottery during her time in the state.

"I like to play on my phone at home," she told the Lottery. "That day it was raining, so I was sitting on my couch playing."

She put $2 towards a play in the "Quick 6 Extra" game, a digital instant game offering a progressive jackpot that grows with every purchase.

And yet, she couldn't fathom beating the odds of 1 in 25.8 million to win the game's $865,811 jackpot.

"I never imagined winning anything like this," Harvey recalled. "It was unbelievable."

The lucky winner claimed her prize at Lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday and took home a grand total of $621,260 after state and federal taxes. She plans on using the winnings to buy some property in North Carolina.

The "Quick 6 Extra" jackpot reset to $250,000 when Harvey won the prize. It sits at over $276,000 as of Thursday morning. Players can purchase plays for $0.20 in sets of three to ten, with the default ticket cost at $2 for ten plays.

Digital instant games are available on the North Carolina Lottery's website and mobile app, with 51 different games available to play online.

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

North Carolina Lottery Results

North Carolina Lottery - official site

Related news stories

North Carolina woman collapsed to the floor after second $1 million lottery winAug 4, 2025

North Carolina grandmother with injured leg "took off running" after seeing $912,326 lottery winJun 20, 2025

North Carolina woman sets record for state's largest online instant lottery win at $6.7 millionMay 9, 2025

North Carolina woman to use $466,415 digital lottery win to help Hurricane Helene victimsMar 21, 2025

North Carolina man "accidentally" wins $177,749 online lottery jackpotDec 14, 2024

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

Nobody has commented on this story yet.

Subscribe to this news story
Guest