Mississippi Lottery triples all Cash 3 prizes for November

Lottery increases Cash 3 prize payouts to celebrate 6th anniversary

By Kate Northrop

The Mississippi Lottery is celebrating its 6th anniversary by tripling all Cash 3 prizes for the entire month of November.

For all of November, Mississippi lottery players have the chance of walking away with three times the amount in Cash 3 than usual.

The Mississippi Lottery launched its "Cash 3 Times 3" promotion on Nov. 1, which awards players with triple the winnings in Cash 3. Any prize that is won through Nov. 30, 2025 in the in-state draw game is automatically tripled.

"We like to mark our anniversary with special games and promotions for the players," Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt said in a press release. "Cash 3 is a daily fan favorite, and this promotion gives players three times the reason to celebrate all month long."

The promotion includes the top prize, which will increase from $500 to $1,500. There is no extra cost or special play slip required, the Lottery clarified. The price of a Cash 3 ticket starts at 50 cents and offers several different play types and wager options. A full list of prizes and odds for each play style is available on Lottery Post's Mississippi Lottery Prizes and Odds page.

The automatic triple multiplier applies to all play types and is valid for Quick Picks, multi-draws, and exchange tickets as long as the draw date falls within the Nov. 1-30 promotional period, the Lottery advised.

Prizes will revert to standard amounts starting Dec. 1, 2025.

Cash 3 drawings take place twice a day at 2:30 p.m. CT and 9:30 p.m. CT. All winning numbers, prizes, and odds are published on Lottery Post's Mississippi Lottery Results page right after each drawing.