Two tickets win Michigan Lottery's record $32.3 million Lotto 47 jackpot

After 77 consecutive drawings without a winner, the game finally makes two millionaires

By Kate Northrop

LANSING, Mich. — On Saturday night, Nov. 7, the Michigan Lottery held the drawing for its largest-ever Lotto 47 jackpot, which ended up producing two winning tickets for the record-breaking $32.3 million top prize.

Two lucky tickets matched the numbers drawn on Saturday night to split the record jackpot, making each ticket worth $16.14 million. Those numbers were 4, 16, 33, 38, 40, and 44.

One ticket was sold at Select Wine Shop on West 9 Mile Road in Ferndale, while the other was purchased at the Shell gas station on Jordan Lake Street in Lake Odessa.

In addition to the two big winners, 101 tickets matched 5 of 6 numbers for a $2,500 prize, and 8 tickets matched 5 of 6 in the Double Play drawing for a $5,000 prize.

The last time a Lotto 47 jackpot was won was back in February of this year by a player who purchased the lone winning ticket in Warren. That jackpot was worth $3.4 million.

The weekend's drawing marks the new record for the state's largest-ever jackpot, beating the previous all-time high of $23.6 million that was anonymously claimed by a player from Macomb County on Mar. 1, 2008.

Now that the jackpot has been won after 77 consecutive drawings without a winner, the top prize has reset to $1 million. The next drawing will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 7:29 pm.