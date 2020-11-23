 
Lottery player wins $100,000 with 20 identical tickets

Nov 23, 2020, 9:56 pm

Virginia Lottery: Lottery player wins $100,000 with 20 identical tickets

N.C. man bets big on Pick 4 and reaps the rewards

By Kate Northrop

SKIPPERS, Va. — A North Carolina man played the Virginia Lottery and took a big leap by buying 20 identical lottery tickets. The result? He took home 20 top prizes totaling $100,000.

James Swimpson of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, stopped at Love's Travel Stop in Skippers, Virginia, about a two-hour drive from home, and decided to play the Lottery's Pick 4 game. Whether it was pure instinct or a voice in his head, he must have had a good feeling about his numbers — he bought 20 identical tickets for the same drawing.

Sure enough, those four lucky numbers, 1-4-4-1, were drawn on the night of Nov. 2, securing him the game's top prize of $5,000.

As if beating the 1 in 10,000 odds of matching all four numbers in exact order wasn't sweet enough, holding 20 tickets with that same four-number combination brought his total winnings to $100,000.

According to a press release, Swimpson remarked that he had used those same numbers "several years ago" and won a small prize with them, so he figured he would try them out again.

As of now, the retiree has no immediate plans to use the winnings, but he said he will use the sum to pay off outstanding bills.

Virginia Lottery players feeling as lucky as Swimpson can enter Pick 4 drawings for $1 a play. Daily drawings take place at 1:59 pm and 11:00 pm.

Lottery Post Staff

picktowin
He knows what's going on !

Congrats

    Wow, Congrats to Mr. Swimpson!!Hurray!

    Sometimes those gut feelings pay off  BIG$$ time!

      Congrats!! Blue Angel

        Wow, it's just like that other lady playing in Virginia https://www.lotterypost.com/news/325898

        Congrats to James!

          That's what I'm talking about!!! Good job n congrats

            Wow, it's just like that other lady playing in Virginia https://www.lotterypost.com/news/325898

            Congrats to James!

            And like this couple who on BIG on the scratch off and caught $50,000 on Pick 4 wow!!

            Some people just know how to play!!Yes Nod

              Great Story...Excellent Win!!!

                Congrats James, enjoy your good fortune. Cheers

                  Congratulations...a true Thanksgiving present.

                   

                  I know I'm not alone wishing we could have the Midas touch and do the same thing!  I've played $100 before getting greedy on Pick 4, same #.

                    He had a good feeling about it and went for it...so good for him!

                    I do that on a small scale with the scratch wins I'm getting here lately.

                    You just have to go for it sometimes & hope it pays off!

                    AND thank the Good Lord when it does!🐱

                      He had a good feeling about it and went for it...so good for him!

                      I do that on a small scale with the scratch wins I'm getting here lately.

                      You just have to go for it sometimes & hope it pays off!

                      AND thank the Good Lord when it does!🐱

                      You are definitely in the right state and right frame of mind for that to happen.

                       

                      I can sometimes get a feeling for a slot machine and win, but get it together for the lottery.

                       

                      We're taking a three month (at least) hiatus from the casino.   Caesars Southern Indiana does a great job keeping it clean and mandatory masks, but you never know.  A few months ago this retired X 2 Respiratory Therapist sent a msg to their Gov about smokers and just last week said no more to that.  They are the most non-compliant bunch smoking one after another with mask down of course!

                        Party Congrats to the Lucky Winner! Party

                          Congrats sometimes you can't ignore those feelings GREAT JOB !

                            A roll of the dice, nothing less than - beautiful.

