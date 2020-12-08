50 players win Massachusetts Lottery jackpot

New state record for most players to win a top prize

By Kate Northrop

50 players walked away from the Mass Cash drawing on Sunday, Dec. 6 with a claim to the $100,000 top prize, breaking the state's previous all-time record of 34 jackpot winners in one drawing.

Mass Cash is one of the Massachusetts Lottery's popular nightly draw games where players choose five numbers from a pool of 35 for a dollar a play. 50 players across the state did just that after the ball drawing machine produced the numbers 3, 9, 15, 21, and 27.

It is miraculous that 50 people managed to choose the same winning numbers, but taking a closer look at the winning sequence might provide an easy explanation.

"Interestingly, on the bet slip that you must fill out in order to purchase a ticket, if you look at it, the numbers that all came up are in a vertical line, one on top of the other, and sequentially they're all six digits apart," Christian Teja, Director of Communications at the Lottery told WCVB.

It's a pretty common way for players to quickly fill out the pay slip should they decide to pick their own numbers over a Quick Pick.

As for the payout, matching all five numbers means winning the $100,000 fixed top prize. However, the Lottery has a failsafe in the game rules that limits the game's prize amounts, to prevent massive losses should the total prizes won for a drawing exceed 1,000% of the net sales for that drawing.

Based on that calculation, each of the 50 top prize winners will receive $48,271.

Unfortunately, the rule also shrinks the prize amounts for the second- and third-tier prize winners who match four and three numbers, respectively. Those who matched four numbers in the drawing on Sunday will receive $120 instead of $250, while players who matched three will get $4 instead of $10. The lower prize amounts are reduced to prevent the Lottery from awarding $5 million across the state in a situation like this.

"Fifty is the all-time high," Teja added. "We had a 34 back a number of years ago and 10 to 12 from time to time, but 50 is the one to beat."