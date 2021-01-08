Quick Links
Mega Millions lottery jackpot increased to $520 million on strong sales
By Kate Northrop
Lottery officials have just announced that the jackpot for tonight's Mega Millions drawing has been raised from $510 million to $520 million, making this week's Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots just $10 million shy of a combined $1 billion.
The Mega Millions jackpot has grown since Sep. 18 and has rolled 32 times, starting at $20 million.
Mega Millions offers two jackpot payment options: the $520 million annuity prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments, or the cash option, which is $383.4 million. (Before today's jackpot increase the cash value was $339.6 million.)
The lump-sum cash value now stands as the 8th-largest in U.S. history and the 3rd-largest in the game's history. The annuity ranking did not change as a result of the increase, which keeps it at the 16th-largest jackpot in U.S. history.
The ever-swelling top prize for the Mega Millions game nearly mirrors the Powerball jackpot that currently stands at $470 million for its drawing this Saturday, Jan. 9. At $990 million, this is the highest combined jackpot total for Mega Millions and Powerball since October 2018.
Tickets typically remain on sale until around 10:45 pm Eastern Time, although players should check with a lottery retailer in their state for the exact sales cutoff time. (Every state is different.) Players are strongly advised not to wait until the last minute.
If you're not sure where to buy your tickets, head right over to the Lottery Places website to download the free app on your iOS or Android phone or Windows computer. Lottery Places is the only app on the market that will locate lottery retailers in every state and jurisdiction throughout the United States.
Mega Millions tickets cost $2 each. For an extra $1 per ticket players can purchase the Megaplier option, which multiplies any non-jackpot won by up to 5 times, depending on the Megaplier number drawn that evening.
The only state that does not offer the Megaplier is California, because state law banning fixed lottery prize amounts is not compatible with the fixed nature of the Megaplier payouts.
Lottery players wondering what all the cash will look like in their bank account after federal and state taxes are taken out can see an after-tax analysis of the current Mega Millions jackpot by visiting USA Mega's Jackpot Analysis page.
Mega Millions features nine different prize levels, ranging from $2 all the way up to the jackpot. Players can win even if they just match one number — the Mega Ball number.
The odds of winning the jackpot are approximately 1 in 302 million. The odds of winning any of the Mega Millions prizes are 1 in 24.
Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time
The following list shows the top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time. This week's Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots currently stand as the 16th- and 18th-largest lottery jackpots of all time in the USA.
- Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee
- Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina
- Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin
- Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts
- Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York
- Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
- Mega Millions: $636 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia
- Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida
- Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri
- Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
- Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
- Mega Millions: $543 million, Jul. 24, 2018 (22 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
- Mega Millions: $536 million, Jul. 8, 2016 (34 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Indiana
- Mega Millions: $533 million, Mar. 30, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey
- Mega Millions: $522 million, Jun. 7, 2019 (24 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
- Mega Millions: $520 million, Jan. 8, 2021 (32 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet
- Powerball: $487 million, Jul. 30, 2016 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
- Powerball: $470 million, Jan. 9, 2021 (32 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet
- Powerball: $456.7 million, Mar. 17, 2018 (19 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Pennsylvania
- Mega Millions: $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Florida
- Powerball: $448.4 million, Aug. 7, 2013 (12 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Minnesota, New Jersey (2)
- Powerball: $447.8 million, Jun. 10, 2017 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
- Powerball: $435.3 million, Feb. 22, 2017 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Indiana
- Powerball: $429.6 million, May 7, 2016 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey
- Powerball: $425.3 million, Feb. 19, 2014 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
For those keeping score, the number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:
- Powerball: 15
- Mega Millions: 10
Top 25 cash value jackpots
Since many lottery winners collect their winnings in cash, the lump-sum payout is an important measure of what a winning ticket could be worth.
Looking at the cash values, the upcoming Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots respectively rank as the 8th- and 12th-largest cash values in U.S. history.
- Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee
- Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina
- Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts
- Powerball: $476.9 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin
- Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
- Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York
- Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri
- Mega Millions: $383.4 million cash, Jan. 8, 2021 ($520 million annuity) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet
- Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
- Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana
- Powerball: $370.9 million cash, May 18, 2013 ($590.5 million annuity) - Florida
- Powerball: $362.7 million cash, Jan. 9, 2021 ($470 million annuity) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet
- Powerball: $352 million cash, Jan. 6, 2018 ($559.7 million annuity) - New Hampshire
- Mega Millions: $347.6 million cash, Dec. 17, 2013 ($636 million annuity) - California, Georgia
- Mega Millions: $340 million cash, Jun. 7, 2019 ($522 million annuity) - California
- Powerball: $336.8 million cash, Jul. 30, 2016 ($487 million annuity) - New Hampshire
- Mega Millions: $324 million cash, Mar. 30, 2018 ($533 million annuity) - New Jersey
- Mega Millions: $320.5 million cash, Jul. 24, 2018 ($543 million annuity) - California
- Mega Millions: $319.9 million cash, Jun. 9, 2020 ($414 million annuity) - Arizona
- Powerball: $284 million cash, May 7, 2016 ($429.6 million annuity) - New Jersey
- Mega Millions: $281.9 million cash, Jan. 5, 2018 ($451 million annuity) - Florida
- Powerball: $279.1 million cash, Jun. 10, 2017 ($447.8 million annuity) - California
- Powerball: $276.5 million cash, Jan. 29, 2020 ($396.9 million annuity) - Florida
- Powerball: $273.9 million cash, Mar. 17, 2018 ($456.7 million annuity) - Pennsylvania
- Powerball: $263.5 million cash, Feb. 22, 2017 ($435.3 million annuity) - Indiana
The number of cash value jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:
- Powerball: 15
- Mega Millions: 10
Lottery Post Staff
Chicago
United States
Member #122758
February 7, 2012
191 Posts
Offline
I'm ready for it send it my way.
Modesto, California
United States
Member #193983
November 24, 2018
22 Posts
Offline
Chattanooga, TN
United States
Member #74192
May 5, 2009
100 Posts
Offline
Come on suckers. Time to make the lottery corporations some money.
Hard Luck, Ak
United States
Member #23471
October 13, 2005
367 Posts
Offline
Good Luck everyone! Good chance someone will hit with the increase in ticket sales.
"We make a living by what you get, You make a LIFE by what you give!"
Sir Winston Churchill
Chasing $ Millions.
White Shores- California
United States
Member #136473
December 12, 2012
6461 Posts
Offline
to a lucky LP member or members!
* Voice of Reason *
People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.
Kentucky
United States
Member #32651
February 14, 2006
9061 Posts
Offline
Somebody better win tonight; I have $15 invested in this jackpot run. And will have another $15 in PB.
It's not my fault! I voted for Amy.
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163184
January 22, 2015
2358 Posts
Offline
Good job Todd, as usual...thinking it'll be updated tomorrow and perhaps Sunday too with no jackpot winners!!
United States
Member #135800
November 29, 2012
408 Posts
Offline
Dear god, not asking for much, just give me both jackpots is all
Blue Bell,Pa
United States
Member #156243
June 12, 2014
29 Posts
Offline
Dear god, not asking for much, just give me both jackpots is all
lol Don't be greedy. =0p Winning the Mega Millions 520 million will be more than enough.
Baton Rouge, LA
United States
Member #4602
May 7, 2004
718 Posts
Offline
lol Don't be greedy. =0p Winning the Mega Millions 520 million will be more than enough.
I'd be happy with a piece of it. I have my MegaMillions and my Powerball. Also, Louisiana Lotto is at a record $2million, so I'm in that too!
Prisoner Six
"I am not a number, I am a free man!"
NY
United States
Member #23834
October 16, 2005
4285 Posts
Offline
"Good chance someone will hit with the increase in ticket sales."
Of course there's more chance of somebody winning as sales go up, but there's still only about a 1 in 5 chance of somebody hitting the jackpot.
New Member
Alabama
United States
Member #171513
January 9, 2016
12 Posts
Offline
The 1-08-2021 Mega Millions draw is 3-6-16-18-58, Megaball 11, Megaplier 2x
NO WINNER! (I expected that) -- Now worth at least $ 600.00 million annuity / $ 442.40 million cash option for Tuesday January 12.
United States
Member #72446
March 18, 2009
1321 Posts
Offline
I couldn't buy my usual electronic ticket because the Illinois Lottery Headquarters' website was crashed a few hours in the evening!
Having several millions of dollars in my financial accounts means receiving several valuable services each day!
Mcminnville, Oregon
United States
Member #3013
December 13, 2003
4979 Posts
Offline
Yeah another shot at the big money! YES!-weshar75