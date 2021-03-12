Idaho Lottery says it's working with Legislature on 'alternative path forward' for Powerball

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Lottery took to Facebook Wednesday after lawmakers killed legislation that would have allowed Powerball to be played in the state.

"Today, the Idaho House State Affairs Committee held a bill in committee that would have allowed Idahoans to continue to play the Powerball game," Idaho Lottery wrote. "Work continues with the Legislature to determine an alternative path forward to ensure no disruption in service to Idaho's single most popular lottery game, for the benefit of Idaho's public schools and buildings."

Lawmakers reportedly killed the legislation due to fear of foreign participation in the Powerball game as the lottery expands to include Australia in 2021 and Britain in 2022.

"At this time, Powerball remains an available game for sale in Idaho," Idaho Lottery explained.

In fact, two winning tickets were found in Idaho on Wednesday, both were one number away from the $155 million jackpot — each worth $50,000. The winning Powerball tickets were sold in Twin Falls County and Franklin County.

"Powerball is the single most recognized brand for the Idaho Lottery and we remain one of the luckiest jurisdictions in the country for winning," said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. "We encourage everyone who played Powerball last night to check their tickets carefully for winners and sign their tickets before presenting them for payment."

In addition to the two large winning tickets, there were 4,190 other winning tickets worth over $30,000 in prizes from last night's draw. With no jackpot winner, the estimated Powerball Jackpot for Saturday is $169 million.

Powerball as a stand-alone game contributes an average of $14 million in dividend revenue for the state's public schools and buildings each year, according to Idaho Lottery.

The state's last Powerball drawing will be in August.