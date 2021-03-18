 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited March 18, 2021, 8:54 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Lucky 4's on St. Patrick's Day — Virginia Lottery's Pick 3 draws 4-4-4

Mar 18, 2021, 12:33 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Virginia LotteryVirginia Lottery: Lucky 4's on St. Patrick's Day — Virginia Lottery's Pick 3 draws 4-4-4Rating:

Players win over $4.4 million in one drawing and break the bank

By Kate Northrop

Virginia Lottery players struck a pot of gold on St. Patrick's Day when triple 4's were drawn in yesterday's Pick 3 daytime drawing.

Like finding a four-leaf clover, tons of players won top prizes of $500 with the combination 4-4-4 in the Lottery's Pick 3 game on Mar. 17 and "broke the bank," according to the Lottery.

While the Lottery generated less than $600,000 in ticket sales, winners managed to scoop up more than $4.4 million in prizes in just a single drawing.

Triple numbers in a "pick 3" draw-style game are some of the most commonly used combinations by lottery players, hence the larger number of winners and greater of amount of prizes awarded in that drawing.

Players who wagered $1 on the Exact Order combination for the St. Patrick's Day drawing took home a $500 top prize per ticket.

The odds of matching all three numbers in an Exact Order play are 1 in 1,000.

Pick 3 drawings are held every day at 1:59 pm and 11:00 pm. Players can wager $1 or $0.50 per ticket. Tickets are available at official Lottery retailers.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

5 comments. Last comment 1 hour ago by mjoyg1123.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Bleudog101
Avatar
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163184
January 22, 2015
2464 Posts
Offline

Thoroughly enjoyable article...especially saying they only made $600K from the drawing.

Do they have a cut off for selling so many of the same numbers on tickets?   I noticed earlier Georgia had Quad 3's come in and paid out over $10 million.

On the lotto machine it used to let you manually or probably a playslip too, IDK, enter the #'s.   Then it would say 'Liability limit reached'.   IGT has upgraded that so if I were to try to play 444, the last digit is greyed out so you have to pick  another #.   Like I said this is entering them manually don't know what it says if a playslip is used.

    lottoal
    Avatar
    New Member
    austin,tx.
    United States
    Member #76038
    June 17, 2009
    6 Posts
    Offline

    It's nice to see players win one for a changeSmash!

      positano
      Avatar
      New Member

      Italy
      Member #186042
      November 30, 2017
      3 Posts
      Offline

      Often lotteries set the cut-off is set at $5M, so $4.4M payout means they didn't reach the cut-off.

      Georgia Lottery has a cut-off (per their FAQ) set at $18M of Cash 3 and $8M on Cash 4.

        Bleudog101
        Avatar
        Simpsonville
        United States
        Member #163184
        January 22, 2015
        2464 Posts
        Offline

        Often lotteries set the cut-off is set at $5M, so $4.4M payout means they didn't reach the cut-off.

        Georgia Lottery has a cut-off (per their FAQ) set at $18M of Cash 3 and $8M on Cash 4.

        Thanks for the information; now will try to find out our cut-off in KY.

          mjoyg1123
          mjoyg1123's avatar - candle
          NYC
          United States
          Member #119020
          November 13, 2011
          882 Posts
          Offline

          Congratulations to ALL winners!

          The Angelic Saint Patricks  Trollare watching over you

          with their magical wings !  Blue Angel  "444"

           

           

           

             
            Page 1 of 1