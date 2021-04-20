 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited April 21, 2021, 6:10 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Triple zeroes — Virginia Lottery players cash in on 0-0-0

Apr 20, 2021, 9:53 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Virginia LotteryVirginia Lottery: Triple zeroes — Virginia Lottery players cash in on 0-0-0Rating:

Second triple drawn in a month yields more than $3 million in payouts

By Kate Northrop

Yesterday, the Virginia Lottery announced the results and prize payouts of the Pick 3 afternoon drawing in which players broke the bank after the combination 0-0-0 was drawn.

On Mon., Apr. 19, the afternoon Pick 3 drawing handsomely rewarded players who chose the popular triple combination 0-0-0.

"Triple numbers in the Pick 3 game are among the most popular combinations selected by players," the Lottery stated.

Players won a total of $3,087,300, while the Lottery took in $565,399 in sales for the drawing, about a fifth of the amount paid out in prizes.

Just one month ago, the triple combination 4-4-4 was drawn in the Lottery's Pick 3 game on St. Patrick's Day.

According to the Lottery, every player who wagered $1 on the Exact Order combination won a top prize of $500. The odds of matching all three numbers in exact order are 1 in 1,000.

Pick 3 drawings take place twice daily, once at 1:59 pm EST and again at 11:00 pm EST. Tickets may be purchased at any official Lottery retailer.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

6 comments. Last comment 14 minutes ago by Bleudog101.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Unlucky-Kenny
Unlucky-Kenny's avatar - Cigar B1.gif
WISCONSIN
United States
Member #202055
November 7, 2019
1636 Posts
Offline

I'd love to know who had the most amount of slips purchased for a big payday!

Congrats to them all.

"Players won a total of $3,087,300, while the Lottery took in $565,399 in sales for the drawing, about a fifth of the amount paid out in prizes."

That one stung! Haha

Cool

Ol' Kenny is going to win big just a loser

Lottery Post Wisconsin Results

Lottery Post Minnesota Results

    rcbbuckeye
    rcbbuckeye's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
    100
    Texas
    United States
    Member #55887
    October 23, 2007
    11093 Posts
    Offline

    Sure the lottery took a hit on that one draw, but they come out ahead on the other draws.

    CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

    A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

      Bleudog101
      Avatar
      Simpsonville
      United States
      Member #163182
      January 22, 2015
      2507 Posts
      Online

      It makes me think more people would play and they'd take the occasional losses.

      Went to their website and a friend of mine phone # 3417 came in exact order same day!

      They're lucky to still have live drawings.   Wish KLC would go back to mechanical balls, though labor intensive, to me gives players a better chance.

        Cassie8620
        Cassie8620's avatar - oGH0ok
        0806.5460.7659.7447
        California
        United States
        Member #180563
        March 13, 2017
        4671 Posts
        Offline

        wow.

        I am happy it is now falling this year already in VA., next door so it shall hit soon'Cheers in NC. I play it regularly.

         

        i hope spring before summer, here in North Carolina. I am keeping it in til end of spring at least.

         

        Then, mid summer (july)but hope it hit soon.Yes Nod

        Winnings in 2020: $22,000...Let's Go NC !!!Banana Time 2 break the bank, baby.

        0170 0179 0180 1970 0805 0806 0807 0908  1021 1031 1034 7910 3193 1933 1935 1536 1356 6312 1236 6090 

        1025 1026 1027 1234 1034 1043 2420 1035 1038 2044 2446 3245 3246 1359 4400 5200 5600 6442 8150 8500

        1061 1019 6993 1117  7640 7569 7659 8620 8920 4764 4774 6747 7447 8620 7910  7659 8392 8130 8635

          Soledad
          Avatar
          100
          New York, NY
          United States
          Member #140628
          March 23, 2013
          11041 Posts
          Offline

          $500. More like an emergency fund if you run out of everything else and still gotta get home.

          How many winners total? This article is like a plug or something.

          Sometimes you do the right thing just because it’s right.

            Bleudog101
            Avatar
            Simpsonville
            United States
            Member #163182
            January 22, 2015
            2507 Posts
            Online

            Don't think you could take the total amount and divide by 500 to get total # of winners as some have won lower prizes.

               
              Page 1 of 1