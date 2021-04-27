Michigan man who lost everything in a flood wins $2 million

Lucky scratch-off turns the tables

By Kate Northrop

MIDLAND, Mich. — A Michigan man turned his life around when he won a $2 million top prize from a scratch-off a year after he lost everything in a flood.

The feeling of instant karma was immense for the anonymous Midland County player, 29, who played the Michigan Lottery's "$2,000,000 Lucky 7's" scratch-off game and took home a $2 million top prize.

"Last year, I lost everything in a flood, so to win this prize is so overwhelming to me," he told the Lottery. "I never play $20 tickets, but when I stopped to pick up a couple things on my way to pick up my kids, the Lucky 7's ticket caught my eye."

The player made a quick stop at Anna's Market on Jefferson Avenue in Midland, where he bought the winning ticket.

"Seven is a lucky number for me, so I decided to take a chance," he said.

At first, the father noticed that he managed to match a winning number on his ticket, but it was not the prize he was expecting.

"I scratched it off when I got back to my car," he recalled. "When I saw I had a match, I thought, 'Great, I wont my money back!' When I saw I had actually won $2 million, I couldn't stop shaking."

Before a flood ruined his property, the lucky player had actually won a lesser prize and couldn't imagine winning anything bigger.

"A few years back, I won $10,000, and I thought that was my once in a lifetime shot at winning the lottery."

When the winner visited Lottery headquarters in Lansing, he claimed his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million. He plans on paying off some bills and then saving the rest.

"Knowing my kids will be taken care of is the best feeling in the world," he said.

According to the Lottery, players have won more than $92 million playing the "$2,000,000 Lucky 7's" scratch-off game, which launched in December 2019. Currently, there are four top prizes of $2 million left to claim out of the six originally available at the start of the game. There are also 20 out of 40 second prizes of $10,000 and 47 out of 85 third prizes of $5,000 remaining, with more than $105 million in prizes left.