Michigan man who lost everything in a flood wins $2 million

Apr 27, 2021, 11:38 am

Lucky scratch-off turns the tables

By Kate Northrop

MIDLAND, Mich. — A Michigan man turned his life around when he won a $2 million top prize from a scratch-off a year after he lost everything in a flood.

The feeling of instant karma was immense for the anonymous Midland County player, 29, who played the Michigan Lottery's "$2,000,000 Lucky 7's" scratch-off game and took home a $2 million top prize.

"Last year, I lost everything in a flood, so to win this prize is so overwhelming to me," he told the Lottery. "I never play $20 tickets, but when I stopped to pick up a couple things on my way to pick up my kids, the Lucky 7's ticket caught my eye."

The player made a quick stop at Anna's Market on Jefferson Avenue in Midland, where he bought the winning ticket.

"Seven is a lucky number for me, so I decided to take a chance," he said.

At first, the father noticed that he managed to match a winning number on his ticket, but it was not the prize he was expecting.

"I scratched it off when I got back to my car," he recalled. "When I saw I had a match, I thought, 'Great, I wont my money back!' When I saw I had actually won $2 million, I couldn't stop shaking."

Before a flood ruined his property, the lucky player had actually won a lesser prize and couldn't imagine winning anything bigger.

"A few years back, I won $10,000, and I thought that was my once in a lifetime shot at winning the lottery."

When the winner visited Lottery headquarters in Lansing, he claimed his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million. He plans on paying off some bills and then saving the rest.

"Knowing my kids will be taken care of is the best feeling in the world," he said.

According to the Lottery, players have won more than $92 million playing the "$2,000,000 Lucky 7's" scratch-off game, which launched in December 2019. Currently, there are four top prizes of $2 million left to claim out of the six originally available at the start of the game. There are also 20 out of 40 second prizes of $10,000 and 47 out of 85 third prizes of $5,000 remaining, with more than $105 million in prizes left.

Lottery Post Staff

Glad he won that well deserved jackpot!

    Glad he won that well deserved jackpot!

    Universe works in mysterious ways - congrats to him.

      That's a great story. To lose everything and then find yourself taking home 1.3 million has to be a fantastic feeling. This guy knows what it feels like to have nothing, so he will not waste his money. I'm happy for his kids, they must be thrilled. Sometimes karma is a beautiful thing.

        I like that this family story was a happy ending.  It's a big lesson, people be sure to get homeowners insurance, to prevent suffering like this.

        Kate Northrop, thanks for sharing this encouraging story!  I noticed a typo, the word is wont ... please change to won.  Cheers!

        Having several millions of dollars in my financial accounts means receiving several valuable services each day!

          wow, great story

            I like that this family story was a happy ending.  It's a big lesson, people be sure to get homeowners insurance, to prevent suffering like this.

            Kate Northrop, thanks for sharing this encouraging story!  I noticed a typo, the word is wont ... please change to won.  Cheers!

            I was required by the VA to have flood insurance...stupid living 50 km from the Ohio river and paid the house of decades early as it is VERY EXPENSIVE.'

             

            HaveABall, you do realize that homeowners insurance and flood insurance are two different things???    Homeowners does NOT cover flooding.

               
