New Michigan lottery player wins $500,000 on his first-ever ticket

Young player asks parents for help on how to play and wins six-figure prize

By Kate Northrop

SAGINAW, Mich. — A Michigan man who has never played the lottery before won $500,000 on his first try after having been inspired by his mother to play.

Hitting 21 years of age is a big milestone for anyone, but for one new lottery player, claiming a $500,000 prize on his 21st birthday made it a day he'll remember forever.

A Livingston County man, who chose to remain anonymous, won $500,000 on his first lottery ticket ever, a $5 "Wild Side" scratch-off ticket he bought at the Fast Lane Convenience Store on State Street in Saginaw.

He had taken inspiration from his mother, who he had watched play the lottery before. Just to reassure himself, he waited to scratch it off until he got home to show his parents the ticket.

"I had never played the lottery before, but I've seen my mom purchase tickets now and again, so I decided to buy one while I was at the store," the player told the Michigan Lottery. "I didn't know how to play the game, so I took the ticket home and had my parents walk me through it. When we revealed the $500,000 prize, we didn't think it was real."

The prize was absolutely real, and it will go a long way to give a financial boost to this 21-year-old's budding life in adulthood.

"We went to the Lottery office in Saginaw to have them look at the ticket," he recalled. "When they confirmed it really was a $500,000 winner, we were in disbelief. I knew right then that this money was about to change my life. What makes it even more exciting is that today is my 21st birthday!"

The student plans on using the winnings to study abroad, pay for his tuition, and will save the rest.

He also claimed the first of three top prizes of $500,000 in the $5 "Wild Side" instant game. There are also six out of ten second-tier prizes of $2,500 and 262 out of 445 third-tier prizes of $500 left to claim.

The overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 4.08.