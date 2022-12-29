Michigan man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million

Dec 29, 2022, 2:32 pm (2 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

A Michigan man who noticed only two Diamond 7s scratch-off lottery tickets were left at his local store decided to buy both of them and won the $4 million top prize.

The 42-year-old Macomb County man told Michigan Lottery officials he went to the Meijer store in Bad Axe to cash in some small prizes from previous scratch-off tickets.

"I like playing the $20 and $30 instant tickets and I had a few of them to cash while I was at the store one day," the player said. "When I got up to the counter, I saw there were only two Diamond 7s tickets left, so I purchased them both. I scratched the barcodes and had the clerk scan them right away. When one of them gave a message to file a claim, I started scratching it off at the counter with the clerk."

The man said he was stunned to reveal the $4 million top prize.

"As soon as I scratched the winning symbol and saw '4MIL' underneath, I grabbed the ticket and ran out of the store. I was in complete shock," he said.

The player said some of his winnings will go toward buying a home.

"Winning is such a blessing, I still can't believe it's real," he said.