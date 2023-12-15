Michigan man drove around with $2 million winning lottery ticket for 4 months without realizing it

It pays to double-check
By Kate Northrop
SHEPHERD, Mich. — A Michigan man drove around for four months with a winning lottery ticket worth $2 million in his car without realizing it.
It pays to double-check your tickets, and an anonymous Isabella County man is thankful he did. Thanks to his caution, and his wife's request, he rediscovered a lottery ticket in a throw-away pile that was actually worth $2 million.
"Every so often I will stop and buy an instant ticket after work," the 29-year-old told the Michigan Lottery. "About four months ago, I bought this 'Money' ticket, but I didn't see any winnings on it when I scratched it, so I threw it in my center console with some other non-winning tickets."
He purchased the $20 "Money" ticket, which cleverly resembles a $100 bill, at the Shepherd E-Z Mart on East Wright Avenue in Shepherd. It wasn't until recently that a request from his wife prompted the anonymous man to take a second look at his scrap pile of losing lottery tickets.
"About a week ago, my wife gave me a few tickets to take to the store and check, so I grabbed the tickets in my center console to double-check," the winner recalled. "When I scanned the 'Money' ticket, I got a message to file a claim at the Lottery office. I went back out to my truck to look the ticket over and realized I'd matched number 13. When I revealed the '$2 MIL' symbol underneath, I was speechless. It is a miracle this ticket didn't end up in the trash!"
Rather than visit a garbage can to throw away the ticket, he took a trip to Lottery headquarters to claim a $2 million top prize instead. He opted to receive his winnings as a $1.3 million lump sum and plans to invest the winnings.
"I don't plan on making any big purchases with the money, but rather use it as a nice financial cushion for our family," he explained.
The nameless player claimed the first of three available top prizes of $2 million in the $20 "Money" game, which launched in March. There are also 16 out of 25 second-tier prizes of $10,000 and 55 out of 106 third-tier prizes of $5,000 remaining.
So far, the Lottery said, players have won more than $47 million playing the "Money" game alone, and more than $61 million in prizes are left to claim. The overall odds of winning any prize in the scratch-off game are 1 in 3.69.
