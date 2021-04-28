 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited April 29, 2021, 4:43 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

New Jersey Lottery suspends Fast Play sales due to software issue

Apr 28, 2021, 3:18 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
New Jersey LotteryNew Jersey Lottery: New Jersey Lottery suspends Fast Play sales due to software issueRating:

No definite timeline for sales to start again

By Kate Northrop

The New Jersey Lottery announced last night that ticket sales for the Fast Play family of games was suspended due to a vendor software issue.

Tickets for Fast Play are printed by Lottery terminals and are also available at self-service vending machines. When a player buys a Fast Play ticket, it immediately informs whether they won.

Upon discovery of the problem, the Lottery immediately halted ticket sales. The suspension is temporary, but there is currently no definite timeline of when sales will resume. The Lottery said that it will provide additional information on the official government Lottery website when more information becomes available.

"Vendors Northstar New Jersey and IGT are actively investigating the matter," a press release reads.

It is not clear what exactly the software issue is or how it affected the Fast Play family of games.

In the meantime, the Lottery advised players to keep all Fast Play tickets until further information is made available.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

6 comments. Last comment 8 hours ago by MADDOG10.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Mata Garbo
Avatar
New Member
Gallatin Tennesee
United States
Member #194096
November 29, 2018
6 Posts
Offline

That's a good idea for people to hold on to their tickets because the malfunction could have effected some tickets depending on when it actually started. The people who keep their tickets may be due refunds. We had something similar happen in my state over a decade ago with our "Cash3" system. The lottery ended up dishing out a bunch of refunds.

    MADDOG10
    MADDOG10's avatar - smoke
    50
    Beautiful Florida
    United States
    Member #5709
    July 18, 2004
    24953 Posts
    Offline

    Well what was the reason they halted it in the first place? Doesn't seem like much transparency from the NJ Lottery.

                                                 

                                                   "Slander becomes the tool of the loser when the debate is lost." - Socrates.

      Bleudog101
      Avatar
      Simpsonville
      United States
      Member #163182
      January 22, 2015
      2517 Posts
      Offline

      Well what was the reason they halted it in the first place? Doesn't seem like much transparency from the NJ Lottery.

      Don't know what article you read, but Todd et al wrote this very well and the issue was clear to me.  Later as the article said more information will follow.   How more transparent could IGT/NJ lottery be?

        MADDOG10
        MADDOG10's avatar - smoke
        50
        Beautiful Florida
        United States
        Member #5709
        July 18, 2004
        24953 Posts
        Offline

        Don't know what article you read, but Todd et al wrote this very well and the issue was clear to me.  Later as the article said more information will follow.   How more transparent could IGT/NJ lottery be?

        Does my question suggest I wasn't clear on this? NO, I read the article, I wanted to know How, not if. They could explain how it came about for them to shut it down, that's transparency. 

        If a car breaks down, the mechanic could say there was a glitch in your computer board, or he could say your fuel injector is bad. I just wanted to know what alerted them as to why they shut it down. The computer didn't say we have a glitch, How did this come about? To me that would be transparency,

                                                     

                                                       "Slander becomes the tool of the loser when the debate is lost." - Socrates.

          Bleudog101
          Avatar
          Simpsonville
          United States
          Member #163182
          January 22, 2015
          2517 Posts
          Offline

          They will release the information when all the facts come to light.   All depends on how one interprets things which as adults we both know is OK.  I'm with you for a glitch!!

            MADDOG10
            MADDOG10's avatar - smoke
            50
            Beautiful Florida
            United States
            Member #5709
            July 18, 2004
            24953 Posts
            Offline

            They will release the information when all the facts come to light.   All depends on how one interprets things which as adults we both know is OK.  I'm with you for a glitch!!

            Thumbs UpThumbs UpThumbs UpThumbs Up

                                                         

                                                           "Slander becomes the tool of the loser when the debate is lost." - Socrates.

               
              Page 1 of 1