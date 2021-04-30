 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited May 1, 2021, 4:04 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Lottery Post now live on Instagram

Apr 30, 2021, 12:10 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Lottery Post Site NewsLottery Post Site News: Lottery Post now live on InstagramRating:

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, NJ — Starting today, players have a whole new avenue of getting their lottery news, site updates, exciting announcements, and more through Lottery Post's official Instagram account.

Lottery players now have a new way to interact with the world's most popular lottery website on social media with the launch of its official Instagram account under the username @lotterypost.

"This is an exciting development not only for the website, but for players and lottery enthusiasts as well," Lottery Post Director of Marketing and Public Relations Kate Northrop said. "Players who follow Lottery Post on Instagram can expect some fun updates and surprises in the future."

While spoilers for said surprises are out of the question, the website teased multiple new features that will be announced on Instagram and might even give a rare glimpse into the inner workings of Lottery Post staff.

If those teasers are not interesting enough, the new Instagram account serves as another consistent way for social media users to get their Lottery Post fix with frequent industry news updates.

"Convenience was a huge motivation driving this next step on social media," Northrop continued. "Lottery Post can now seamlessly integrate itself with players who were already on Instagram to begin with. Lottery Post is the world's largest community of lottery players, so it's important that we extend ourselves and reach as many of our members as possible, in addition to those who might not already be aware of the website."

Instagram is Lottery Post's third social media platform integration. Players can also check out and follow the website's official Facebook and Twitter accounts to stay up-to-date on the latest industry news.

Instagram users can follow the official Lottery Post account @lotterypost.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

8 comments. Last comment 4 hours ago by wander73.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Lildarryl
Avatar
South Carolina
United States
Member #155837
May 31, 2014
1982 Posts
Offline

about time , lol.   LOL

my name Lil Darryl   you got some Milk

    Stratogee
    Stratogee's avatar - Lottery-028.jpg

    United States
    Member #169684
    October 28, 2015
    1808 Posts
    Offline

    yeahhhhhh

      wander73
      wander73's avatar - Lottery-008.jpg

      United States
      Member #153767
      March 24, 2014
      4933 Posts
      Offline

      Don't have social media,  waste of time.   I make sales.   social media is a distraction move.

      Anyone can beat my price,  no one can beat my value.

      I don't sell the steak,  I sell the sizzle!

      I set the market value on items

        rcbbuckeye
        rcbbuckeye's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
        100
        Texas
        United States
        Member #55887
        October 23, 2007
        11154 Posts
        Offline

        Don't have social media,  waste of time.   I make sales.   social media is a distraction move.

        Uhhhh,

        You do realize Lottery Post can actually be considered social media.

        Don't you have anything positive to say besides pushing your sales business?

        CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

        A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

          wander73
          wander73's avatar - Lottery-008.jpg

          United States
          Member #153767
          March 24, 2014
          4933 Posts
          Offline

          Uhhhh,

          You do realize Lottery Post can actually be considered social media.

          Don't you have anything positive to say besides pushing your sales business?

          It's actually spamming this site is.  We have secret sauce no one else has

          Anyone can beat my price,  no one can beat my value.

          I don't sell the steak,  I sell the sizzle!

          I set the market value on items

            rcbbuckeye
            rcbbuckeye's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
            100
            Texas
            United States
            Member #55887
            October 23, 2007
            11154 Posts
            Offline

            It's actually spamming this site is.  We have secret sauce no one else has

            YOU ARE SAYING LP IS A SPAMMING SITE???

            No. You pushing your sales business on this website is spamming. 

            Nobody here cares about your "secret sauce". 

            CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

            A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

              Clish
              Avatar
              New Member
              Roseau
              Dominica
              Member #213613
              February 13, 2021
              3 Posts
              Offline

              Anyone has the chart for May?

                wander73
                wander73's avatar - Lottery-008.jpg

                United States
                Member #153767
                March 24, 2014
                4933 Posts
                Offline

                YOU ARE SAYING LP IS A SPAMMING SITE???

                No. You pushing your sales business on this website is spamming. 

                Nobody here cares about your "secret sauce". 

                Maybe you should care because when you get items shipped to your residence it's from us remember that we own the shipping we own ads and everything my friend knows a lot of stuff that you don't

                Anyone can beat my price,  no one can beat my value.

                I don't sell the steak,  I sell the sizzle!

                I set the market value on items

                   
                  Page 1 of 1