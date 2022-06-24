LOTTERY POST ANNOUNCES NEXT CHAPTER OF WEBSITE

Preview of new website available for use starting today

Complete makeover includes many new features and equal usability on phones, computers

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, N.J. — Lottery Post Founder Todd Northrop today announced a complete rebuild of the popular lottery website, improving the experience for lottery players on all devices and creating a solid foundation for future growth.

After two years of design and development, the new Lottery Post website is available starting today as a special preview.

The new website brings the same experience and features to every device, including phones, tablets, and computers, which is particularly important given that more than 80 percent of traffic to Lottery Post comes from mobile devices.

In a video presentation, Northrop describes the history of Lottery Post, explains the importance of the new website, and demonstrates several groundbreaking new features.

WATCH: The Next Chapter of Lottery Post

"It has taken working every day for the past year and a half of intense programming effort to get from that first prototype design to the finished website that I'm unveiling today," Northrop said. "Everything you've come to know and love about Lottery Post has been carried over into the new website, with the benefit that now people using a phone are using exactly the same website that people on a computer are using. All the forums, lottery results, systems, private messaging, blogs — everything can be used on any device."

Given the long tradition of Lottery Post as staple in the lottery industry, one critical aspect of the new design was that it be instantly familiar to the many loyal members and visitors who have visited daily for years.

"Someone coming to the new Lottery Post website should instantly recognize it as Lottery Post and should be able to navigate through it just as easily as they can today," Northrop explained. "I did not set out to chase current design trends; I set out to take what people love and make it better and cleaner."

The new website is ready for anyone to try out right now. Because it is a preview, and not considered the "main" Lottery Post website yet, visitors are cautioned that the website may briefly go offline from time to time as updates are made.

To try out the new Lottery Post website, go to the address preview.lotterypost.com in your web browser. People trying the new website are encouraged to use it on their phone, computer, and tablet.

Importantly, Lottery Post is seeking feedback from anyone using the new website to understand what they like and don't like. A convenient Send us feedback link appears right at the top of the left-side menu to make sending feedback as quick and easy as possible.

Future videos are planned to go into more depth about individual features of the new website.

Watch the full video presentation for the full scoop on what's behind the new Lottery Post website, and be sure to leave your thoughts and feedback in the comments below or under the video on our YouTube channel.