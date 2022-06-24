 
LOTTERY POST ANNOUNCES NEXT CHAPTER OF WEBSITE

Jun 24, 2022, 5:09 pm

Preview of new website available for use starting today

Complete makeover includes many new features and equal usability on phones, computers

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, N.J. — Lottery Post Founder Todd Northrop today announced a complete rebuild of the popular lottery website, improving the experience for lottery players on all devices and creating a solid foundation for future growth.

After two years of design and development, the new Lottery Post website is available starting today as a special preview.

The new website brings the same experience and features to every device, including phones, tablets, and computers, which is particularly important given that more than 80 percent of traffic to Lottery Post comes from mobile devices.

In a video presentation, Northrop describes the history of Lottery Post, explains the importance of the new website, and demonstrates several groundbreaking new features.

WATCH: The Next Chapter of Lottery Post

"It has taken working every day for the past year and a half of intense programming effort to get from that first prototype design to the finished website that I'm unveiling today," Northrop said.  "Everything you've come to know and love about Lottery Post has been carried over into the new website, with the benefit that now people using a phone are using exactly the same website that people on a computer are using.  All the forums, lottery results, systems, private messaging, blogs — everything can be used on any device."

Given the long tradition of Lottery Post as staple in the lottery industry, one critical aspect of the new design was that it be instantly familiar to the many loyal members and visitors who have visited daily for years.

"Someone coming to the new Lottery Post website should instantly recognize it as Lottery Post and should be able to navigate through it just as easily as they can today," Northrop explained.  "I did not set out to chase current design trends; I set out to take what people love and make it better and cleaner."

The new website is ready for anyone to try out right now.  Because it is a preview, and not considered the "main" Lottery Post website yet, visitors are cautioned that the website may briefly go offline from time to time as updates are made.

To try out the new Lottery Post website, go to the address preview.lotterypost.com in your web browser.  People trying the new website are encouraged to use it on their phone, computer, and tablet.

Importantly, Lottery Post is seeking feedback from anyone using the new website to understand what they like and don't like.  A convenient Send us feedback link appears right at the top of the left-side menu to make sending feedback as quick and easy as possible.

Future videos are planned to go into more depth about individual features of the new website.

Watch the full video presentation for the full scoop on what's behind the new Lottery Post website, and be sure to leave your thoughts and feedback in the comments below or under the video on our YouTube channel.

Lottery Post Staff

rcbbuckeye
rcbbuckeye's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
100
Texas
United States
Member #55887
October 23, 2007
13480 Posts
Offline

Looks really great! 

CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

    ThatScaryChick
    ThatScaryChick's avatar - giphy11resized
    Idaho
    United States
    Member #56504
    November 21, 2007
    7860 Posts
    Offline

    I'm liking what I see do far!

    "twitter - youtube - steam - instagram"

    ThatScaryChick

      MzDuffleBaglady
      MzDuffleBaglady's avatar - Lottery-061.jpg
      25
      "Study Filters"
      United States
      Member #81312
      October 16, 2009
      36879 Posts
      Offline

      Congratulations and continue being successful!

       

      Team Lottery Post<====Party.

        Billion5
        Avatar
        New Member
        Hartford CT
        United States
        Member #203048
        December 20, 2019
        1 Posts
        Offline

        I Am SCREAMING for Joy!!!!! Thank You for adding all my Pick5 Search options!!! AMAZING!!!!

          sully16
          sully16's avatar - sharan
          25
          Ringleader
          Michigan
          United States
          Member #81738
          October 28, 2009
          99574 Posts
          Offline

          Congrats Todd and thank you. Cheers

          Happy National Pralines Day  Confused

            Win$500Quick
            Win$500Quick's avatar - Rich 20man.jpg
            The No-System System
            Florida
            United States
            Member #77813
            August 1, 2009
            6980 Posts
            Offline

            When I used Inspector 5 for the first time.

            Top 10 Sad Moments in Comedy Movies | WatchMojo.com

               
