VIDEO: How to use and navigate the new Lottery Post website

Dec 6, 2022, 7:34 pm

Step through the updated navigation features of the new and improved lottery website

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, N.J. — Lottery Post Founder Todd Northrop today introduced a new tutorial type of video to our YouTube channel highlighting a specific aspect of the Lottery Post website. The first video in this new series covers basic elements of the website and how members and guests can navigate it.

After two years of design and development, the new Lottery Post website launched as a special preview in June. With the site having officially gone live in August, site members have now had some time to explore and provide feedback on the changes they've experienced.

Whether you're learning about the website for the first time or just filling in some gaps in your knowledge about the site, we crafted these demo videos for you.

WATCH: How to use and navigate the new Lottery Post website

In this video, we take a close look at navigating through the Lottery Post website, which includes navigation elements that are found on every page, as well as common elements you'll find on many pages.

Since the website accounts for different screen sizes across different types of devices, you can get an idea of how to explore Lottery Post on phones, tablets, and desktop computers.

"Everything you've come to know and love about Lottery Post has been carried over into the new website, with the benefit that now people using a phone are using exactly the same website that people on a computer are using," Northrop said at the time of the launch. "All the forums, lottery results, systems, private messaging, blogs — everything can be used on any device."

Be on the lookout for future videos that will go more into depth about individual features of the new website.

Watch the full video demo that explores the new Lottery Post website, and be sure to leave your thoughts and feedback in the comments below or under the video on Lottery Post's YouTube channel.