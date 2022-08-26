VIDEO: Lottery Post launches new online store

Aug 26, 2022, 5:10 pm (1 comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

New lottery ticket scratchers are finally available!

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, N.J. — Lottery Post is delighted to announce the refresh of its online store with all-new and carefully selected products for the lottery enthusiast, including the long-awaited scratch-off lottery ticket scratchers seen in several YouTube videos.

This month, Lottery Post Founder Todd Northrop announced the launch of the new Lottery Post website, and with the update came the much-needed refresh of the nearly 20-year-old online store.

Visitors to Lottery Post may not have even realized that website had a store, much of which consisted of an assortment of logo shirts and miscellaneous items including a cooking apron and a teddy bear. As one of the many long-functioning aspects of the website, it was clear that the store was in need of an update as well.

One of the most requested items finally available for purchase is Lottery Post's original lottery ticket scratchers, which first appeared as prototypes in our early scratch-off review videos. Their listing can be viewed on our official online store and are ready to ship. There are limited quantities of each color.

WATCH: Lottery Post's New Online Store

In our latest video, we introduce the available products on our store and give some of our favorite items a review. Be sure to let us know in the YouTube comments what sort of products you'd like to see in our store!

More products, colors, and variations will always be making their way to the store, so check back often and follow us on our social media channels, such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more announcements.

Along that same vein, having a plethora of products means we are also able to support fun promotions and giveaways in the future! Keep an eye out on those same channels so you don't miss a thing.

To check out our review of the new store and what's available, visit Lottery Post's official YouTube channel. You can also view the new online store by clicking the Lottery Post Gift Shop link in the left menu of the Lottery Post website.