Michigan man wins $1 million in lottery, drives off with gas pump still attached

Jun 5, 2021, 8:35 am

By Kate Northrop

FENTON, Mich. — A Michigan player was so excited when he found out he won $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket that he drove away from the gas station with the gas hose still attached to his car.

An anonymous player from Genesee County forgot to remove the gas hose before he victoriously drove off with a lottery ticket worth a million dollars.

The winner, 59, stopped at the Speedway gas station on Owen Road in Fenton to fill up his tank and went inside the convenience store to buy his favorite scratch-off.

"'Winning Millions' has been my favorite Lottery game since it came out," the player told the Michigan Lottery. "I stopped at Speedway to get gas and decided to get a ticket while I was there. I started scratching the ticket while my gas was pumping. When I saw I'd matched the number 14 and then revealed the $1 million amount underneath, I started yelling, 'Are you kidding me?!'"

Everything else happening around him seemed to fall to the wayside when he revealed the "1MIL" amount underneath a matching number.

"I was so excited, I forgot I was filling up with gas and drove away with the gas pump still in my car," the joyful player remarked.

 The winner had a difficult time containing his excitement, but he finally got to claim his big prize when he visited Lottery headquarters in Lansing and took home his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $634,517.

According to the Lottery, he has a few things on his list he can tick off with his newfound winnings, including buying a home, a car, and a vacation.

"I have been playing since the Lottery began and finally won big," the player said in a press release. "Winning a $1 million prize is life-changing."

The nameless player claimed the last of three $1 million top prizes in the "Winning Millions" instant game, which costs $10. Players still have a shot at winning one of eight available $20,000 second prizes and 22 of 108 $1,000 third prizes, with more than $10 million in prizes remaining in the game.

Lottery Post Staff

10 comments.
Bleudog101
Avatar
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2576 Posts
Offline

Congratulations on your nice win.   Now when the gas station demands restitution you'll have no problem reimbursing them.   Better than getting the next step...a lawsuit!

    rcbbuckeye
    rcbbuckeye's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
    100
    Texas
    United States
    Member #55887
    October 23, 2007
    11291 Posts
    Offline

    That was pretty funny!

    CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

    A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

      lejardin
      lejardin's avatar - Lottery-014.jpg

      United States
      Member #118604
      November 4, 2011
      1438 Posts
      Offline

      Oh too funny, that picture is worth a thousand words.  Sounds like something I might do heaven forbid lol.

        hearsetrax
        hearsetrax's avatar - alien on_computer.jpg

        United States
        Member #52343
        May 21, 2007
        3360 Posts
        Offline

        Oh too funny, that picture is worth a thousand words.  Sounds like something I might do heaven forbid lol.

        Thumbs Up

          Cassie8620
          Cassie8620's avatar - oGH0ok
          4213.7447.7664.7910
          California
          United States
          Member #180563
          March 13, 2017
          4747 Posts
          Offline

          Oh too funny, that picture is worth a thousand words.  Sounds like something I might do heaven forbid lol.

          IKR!  lol @ Le'Jardin ... Good afternoon. ha ha i know

           

          I'm not one to believe "each and every"story out there, but, i am believing this one. ha ha, quite funny..

          I'm loving it, easily pay for it, heck, can buy 10 or more gas stations easily now, so payin'

          for any minor or real damage = easy $$$Yes Nod

           

          & i am SO very VERY happy for this MIDDLE-AGE GENTLEMEN! Still have, alot of time on earth, God-willing,

          to just sit back, no more worries(financially) if handled right, so god bless him, and his loved ones.

           

          CONGRATS Danceand good luck to all in NC and my CALI, all over, Cheersthose playing their pick 3, 4,

          and other games today/tonight, weekend.and the week coming up.

            Crownedslim
            Avatar
            New Member

            United States
            Member #213846
            February 24, 2021
            2 Posts
            Offline

            Nice win and all ...but michigan taking back over $230,000 from the beamer. I hope he's not taking back the wrong side of the money already ⛽

              Big Joey
              Avatar
              Louisiana
              United States
              Member #191892
              August 27, 2018
              759 Posts
              Offline

               Those new hoses have disconnects. They are actually designed to separate, and turn off the fuel pump. And, can easily be put back on with a few minor repairs. Probably, not too many fuel pumps have that feature.

               The older pumps would just gush fuel out until someone hit the emergency stop button on the side of the building. Or the cashier pressed the stop button. The buttons are clearly marked on each side of the exterior, and in the cashier booth.

              All number sets are contenders until the drawing occurs.

                Mata Garbo
                Avatar
                Gallatin Tennesee
                United States
                Member #194096
                November 29, 2018
                16 Posts
                Offline

                Whenever our brains experience extreme terror or extreme happiness, we temporarily lose track of time and space. That usually happens when the terror or joy is unexpected. At that particular moment a giant lion could have been walking toward this guy and he would not have noticed because everything was invisible except the lottery ticket. Gas pump? What gas pump? Congrats to him, I hope he spends it wisely.

                  M2 Oh
                  Avatar
                  Cigar City FL
                  United States
                  Member #203919
                  January 22, 2020
                  55 Posts
                  Offline

                  Gas station will get a double dip on the win

                    Unkyshoe
                    Unkyshoe's avatar - DiscoBallGlowing
                    New Member
                    Fenton, Missouri
                    United States
                    Member #120790
                    December 28, 2011
                    3 Posts
                    Offline

                    I've done that, not once, but twice. Except I didn't win a million dollars. 

                    The gas station didn't charge me, how embarrassing. Especially the second time.

                       
                      Page 1 of 1