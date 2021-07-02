NEW VIDEO: Infamous lottery winners - Part 1

Pull up a seat and grab your popcorn

By Kate Northrop

Martinsville, NJ — For our newest video, Lottery Post did some digging on some of the most infamous lottery winners in history.

"Infamous lottery winners — Part 1" takes a close look at ten lottery winners who did not benefit from winning the lottery or made some questionable choices with their winnings that spelled disaster.

When the footage was finally put together, the video turned out to be longer than anticipated. Rather than cut back on important details and quality, we decided to break down our list into two separate videos, with Part 2 to be released in the future.

WATCH: Infamous lottery winners — Part 1

You might recognize some familiar names such as Andrew "Jack" Whittaker and David Lee Edwards, but who else made the cut?

To see who made our list of infamous lottery winners, visit Lottery Post's official YouTube channel. Be sure to tell us in the comments what you think about those notorious players, who you think deserves a mention, and what you would have done differently had YOU won.