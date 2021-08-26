Colorado man wins $5.75 million Lucky for Life top prize

It's the state's first top prize win in the multi-state game

By Kate Northrop

FLORENCE, Colo. — Colorado just had its very first top prize winner in the Lucky for Life multi-state game, who scooped up the $5.75 million cash option jackpot this week.

Richard O. did not think twice about claiming his prize after winning $1,000 a day for life in the Lucky for Life drawing on Fri., Aug. 20, 2021. On Monday morning he claimed his prize as a lump sum and has plans to put the prize money to good use.

The lucky winner and his wife own the Green Parrot Lounge in Florence and will play the lottery at the bar in their free time. However, Richard is no rookie — he's been playing since the Colorado Lottery's inception in 1983.

On Saturday, the couple came into work and were greeted by the bar manager, who made a quip about whether it was them who had won the top prize. After all, the Lottery had informed the manager that the big winning ticket was sold at their establishment.

Wondering how many Lucky for Life tickets they had sold for Friday night's drawing, the couple immediately looked at each other, and went to checking their numbers.

Richard had matched all six winning numbers on Friday night, which were 8, 24, 36, 39, 45, and Lucky Ball 6.

The lucky couple, who have been happily married for 53 years, told the Lottery that they are in the market for a new single-level home since Richard's wife suffers from multiple sclerosis.

While the Lottery is celebrating its first Lucky for Life top prize win, the winners are just as proud to be residents of the Centennial State. They love everything about Colorado and have been attending the State Fair on their anniversary every they've been married except for one year when he was serving in the military, Richard said.